Freeport is the industrial center of Grand Bahama Island, the northernmost and fourth-largest island of the Bahamas. It's everything you would expect from a cruise port in the Bahamas, with beautiful white-sand beaches perfect for lounging or engaging in any number of water sports-based excursions, along with lots of restaurants, bars and duty-free shops (be sure to check out the straw market). Freeport is also an ideal base from which to visit Lucayan National Park, home to some of the Bahamas' natural marvels. Golfers can get their fix at one of several major golf courses.

Weather in the Bahamas is hot and humid year-round and can be very muggy and wet during the summer months. Winter is the busiest season for cruise tourism. The Bahamian dollar is the official currency, but most vendors will accept U.S. dollars. British-style English is the official language, but don't be surprised to hear the locals speaking their own version.