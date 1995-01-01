Cairns is known for its variety of seafood, and there are fish restaurants along the waterfront and near the Esplanade.

Dundee's on the Waterfront, a classy restaurant with beautiful views, serves modern Australian cuisine, local seafood and 'bush tucker' for those after something a little different. Try a bucket of (Moreton Bay) bugs and prawns or the Australian sampler plate featuring chargrilled eye fillet, pan-seared wild barramundi, kangaroo, crocodile and tiger prawn satays and emu chipolatas. (1 Marlin Parade. Open 11.30 a.m. until late.)

Mondo Cafe Bar and Grill has tables shaded by an enormous Poinciana tree and attractive water views. This casual eatery is equally good for drinks and nibbles or a three course meal. (34 Esplanade Street. Open noon until 10 p.m.)

Ochre is the place to taste Australia, from crocodile to kangaroo. The lunch menu includes crocodile sliders and chargrilled kangaroo sirloin with a chilli glaze, sweet potato fritter and pak choy in hoisin sauce. (43 Shields Street. Open Monday to Friday, noon to 3 p.m; dinner daily from 5.30 p.m. until late.)

Perotta's at the Gallery, outdoors on Abbott, is popular for brunch and lunch particularly on the weekends. It's known for its innovative modern Italian/Mediterranean menu, and serves some of the best coffee in Cairns. Inside, you can browse Cairns Regional Art Gallery. (38 Abbott Street. Open daily 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Flinders Bar & Grill, on the first floor of Pullman Reef Hotel and Casino (across the street from the cruise terminal), serves casual meals -- burgers, steak pies, salads -- to adults only (18 and over). (35-41 Wharf Street. Open daily 9 a.m. to midnight.)

The Salt House, at the Cairns Marina, looks across Cairns Inlet toward the Coral Sea, with views of passing yachts and sea birds. It's open for breakfast (weekends only), lunch and dinner, and offers day beds for relaxing in between. The venue has an open kitchen with a big woodfire grill, raw bar and seafood platters (a big one for two at dinner is about $130). (6/2 Pier Point Road. Monday through Friday, noon to midnight; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to midnight.)