It was so nice to be back on board a ship and sailing once more. The Encore was nearly spotless, so the 2 year Covid lay up allowed for maintenance and it showed with a sparkling appearance. With fewer than 250 guests both weeks and more than 400 crew, shall we say we were pampered like never before? The dining venues were competing for our patronage! And the food was excellent and varied in all ...
The crew was vey friendly.Fantastic CD and ass.CD. They had a lot of humor during team trivia.
The food was very disappointing. We had a friendly waiter at dinner who was always willing to get one specific wine from the daily available ones. Once I choose excargots; they were frozen, so I asked a new portion. That was a little better but still too cold.
I liked nice cabin. Room enough and in ...
I won this trip and explained to Seabourn that I use a wheelchair at times since I have a very bad knee. I filled out paperwork online and when we got there in St. Maarten they had no real ramp to get my chair up. They had a bunch of steps and some weird panels that they had to close, but it was not made for people in a wheelchair. A man from the ship helped to push it up, but it was very ...
In spite of all the conflicting information (you need a test before departure, you will be charged $100 if you turn up without one, you don’t need a test etc) from Seabourn pre cruise on their web site, direct emails and info via our TA we made it to Lisbon and to the ship.
The Lisbon airport transfer to the ship was quite efficient in spite of panic setting in when our second bag didn’t ...
We chose this cruise on the recommendation of our travel agent. It was nice enough but I must say the food was a terrible disappointment. Thomas Keller's Bistro is a joke. My husband's veal chop was tough and stringy and what was billed on the menu as "Lobster Thermador" was something that never saw a lobster. Someone ought to buy Keller a cookbook. I was served some soupy sauce covering what ...
We have had a great Covid free vacation thanks to Seabourn and their focus on their customers and staff. Although the ship was half full, all restaurants and entertainment were in full swing. We were able to go to all ports and enjoy ourselves in spite of all the protocols. The staff on board were excellent and genuinely happy to be cruising again. Favorite excursions were sailing in Saint Maarten ...
We chose this cruise to visit the islands in the Southern Caribbean, especially Grenada, and to experience Seabourn for the first time. The experience was terrific! There were about 200 guests on the Odyssey, which has a capacity of about 450. All guests and crew members were vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 and wore masks. Our veranda suite was attractive and beautifully maintained, as was the ...
ship was changed from Sojourn to Ovation (slightly larger) and it was impressed on me that I must read the T & Cs - which I did. Seabourn, unknown to me when I went on board, already had Covid cases on board and which spread rapidly round crew, staff and guests. Isolation seemed chaotic and safety measures were lax - I was passed in corridors by staff exiting Covid cabins in full PPE and not ...
We enjoyed a 2 week cruise on Seabourn's Odyssey in the caribbean based out of Barbados. In order to bring back customers after the fiasco on several cruise lines in March 2020, the cruise was in a bubble. All passengers and crew were fully vaccinated. We were all tested negative before entering Barbados. We all did a further negative test before boarding the ship. All excursions were in a ...
Wow where to begin? So much awesomeness:
1. Service Service Service: Head Chef and the head chefs at the outlets were amazing. I was so spoiled with my plant based diet. Head matire'd Mustafa from Turkey was attentive, professional & charming. Everyone was polished. My review would be pages if i gave a shout out to everyone! If i can update this i will do so when i have my notes with the ...