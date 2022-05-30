Great itinerary to the South Atlantic and Antarctic. Looked forward to the great food, helicopter ride and submarine. The ship is in fact beautiful and very comfortable.
Unfortunately, I received an email as I was packing for the trip informing us that the sub was broken and not available. We were selected for a helicopter ride at the same time as our first kayak opportunity- we asking to move ...
19 years ago we visited Antarctica and my husband proposed to me at Brown Bluff, surrounded by penguins. We hesitated to return because we had had such a wonderful experience and we did not want those amazing memories spoilt. But we need not have worried. Scenic gave us the most amazing trip and more.
The wildlife, especially in South Georgia, which we had not visited before, was breathtaking ...
My review is great for the ship and crew (5*) but very poor for Scenic as a company (1* - would not book with them again).
First the good – the ship is fantastic. The rooms are large, clean and comfortable. The bedding was the most comfortable of any ship we have been on. The crew is extremely well trained and works very hard. This ship has a decent number of dining options for a ship this ...
We chose to cruise on Scenic Eclipse for the adventure it promised. However, we received much more than we expected as the yacht provided pure luxury in the remote places we visited.
The owners, management and staff are to be congratulated on achieving the ultimate in global luxury yacht cruising. The best service we have ever experienced , coupled with the most friendly and efficient crew, ...
After initial difficulties over travel arrangements, not Scenic's fault but not well handled, we arrived on board with some anxieties. Delighted to say all concerns were dispelled by a fantastic experience from beginning to end. Staff at every level, (cabin, restaurants, bars, excursion team) went above and beyond to meet guests' desires including a special menu arranged in Koko restaurant after a ...
We went on the cruise before the one in the drop down box so it was Norwegian fjords and then a week in Svalbad. Norwegian fjords were lovely and we had a great helicopter flight over Geiranger fjord. The submarine was an experience but nothing to see in pretty murky fjord water - waste of money really. Off ship excursions hit and miss - few good others absolutely rubbish. The arctic cruising ...
We selected this cruise for exclusivity, serenity and education. What a SHOCK when 20 or more young junior English loutish "travel agents" were given a free cruise. They were treated better than paying passengers, were rude, frequently drunk, rowdy and annoying. They dominated and were indulged by the senior officers. They RUINED what was supposed to be a luxury cruise. Even the crew were ...
Now guys Im a scenic tragic with almost all of my cruising experience on Scenic river boats with this being the first on their "mega " yacht Eclipse.
Let me say from the outset it looks spectacular with an outstanding interior finish ,paintings and general overall "vibe" ( aussie expression for the feeling of the thing)
It has many excellent features ....good gym, excellent dining ...
We have been on the Athens to Malta and Malta to Lisbon cruise from 31st of May to 18th of June 2022 (booked in 2016 for 2017!!!)
Here just a quick report about the Scenic Eclipse. We are not so happy with the Scenic Eclipse. I had a bad accident when I had to evade another person in the corridor and bumped into a handrail that was sticking out.
The Scenic Eclipse is a great ship but has ...
We were on the 30th May sailing and were very disappointed with our cruise to the Greek Islands from Athens ending in Malta.
The Company's booking admin is appalling, we had our agent chase tickets etc and they eventually arrived 3 days before departure, some people on the cruise never received anything.
so little outside space, 8 sun loungers, 8 deckchairs, 8 cabanas between 200+ guests, ...