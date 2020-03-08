  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
35807 reviews

1-10 of 35,807 Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Edge

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Western

RoseAnn55 avatar

RoseAnn55

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

My sunset verandah is just beautiful. The balcony is really large and what a view we have. I can’t begin to tell you how happy the staff is to see us all. I am so glad I decided to come on this cruise. Everyone I have met and I have met a lot of from F&B, casino hostess Adrianna, cruise director Lauren, all so friendly and amazing. Martini bar and who do we meet but food and beverage and ...
Sail Date: June 2021

Cabin Type: Edge Veranda Stateroom

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

jimroche avatar

jimroche

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy. Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

My poor expierence of NCL

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Caribbean - Western

chelseasmith avatar

chelseasmith

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

I will never go on a NCL ever again after the experience my boyfriend and I had. We did get a good price because we booked it two weeks before our sail date. However, it was not worth what we paid. One of the only things we enjoyed was seeing the stand-up comedians and a comedic magician in the Breakaway Theater. They were both very talented and amusing. As for the things we did not like...when we ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Something for all...

Review for Norwegian Escape to Caribbean - Western

Oconnor avatar

Oconnor

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We bid on and upgrade suite and got it.. it looked the same as a regular suite with double the size balcony and bathroom.. 3 of us in the room so it was comfortable. Mark took care of our room.. he was great and brought us anything we needed right away.. we tipped Mark everyday, which we always do on a cruise, and Mark made sure we were in need of nothing! Great experience.. We were traveling ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Read the reviews and do your research before booking!

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Ranoah avatar

Ranoah

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Let me first say the entertainment, stateroom attendant and dining room waiters were great! However........ Don’t forget to pack your patience! We planned this trip for our four teenagers during spring break. We decided to not cancel and move forward despite the coronavirus. Which we probably should had canceled but we decided to give it a shot. Huge disappointment. First ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Excellent ship and phenomenal entertainment staff

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

rnweide avatar

rnweide

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

Definitely a more European feel, so maybe not suitable for American families with young kids. The food was wonderful with a buffet running most of the day and several dining rooms. We were in the Marco Polo dining room which had amazing and tasty food each night. The waitstaff doesn't bend over backwards for their guests, which I assure all you boomers is not actually rude, and a lot of them speak ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Armonia and the Coronavirus

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

Trekkie217 avatar

Trekkie217

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the promo. EZ drink package, wifi and OBC. We flew directly to Miami on sailing date and were met at the airport by shuttled arranged by MSC. It was a short ride to the port and we were checking in very shortly. \ We found the Armonia to be a very well organized ship. We found our cabin (we had booked Interior Guaranteed} and were upgraded to an Oceanview. The cabin ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Had a fabulous time!!

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Caribbean - Western

rlkleynen avatar

rlkleynen

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding. We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Poor Layout

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

nfish avatar

nfish

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

We were the last cruise before the COVID started. This was my 6th cruise (2nd on Norwegian). First I must say the cruise line did an exceptional job of keeping the ship clear & cruisers safe. (All public restroom doors open, servers at the buffet, no salt/pepper, cream/sugar on tables, etc.) The reason for this review - The Norwegian Getaway is the most poorly designed ship I have ever been on. ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Fabulous 1st time Royal Caribbean cruise

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Prometheus1 avatar

Prometheus1

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

In south Florida for a relative's wedding and decided to cruise with brother and his family who has sailed on Royal Caribbean for several years. This was cruise number 18 for me but have only cruised on Carnival and Princess until this cruise. Embarkation- was in a junior suite so went to the suite line- very fast and we were on the ship in 30 minutes. The Ship- oh my gosh, it was lovely! ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

