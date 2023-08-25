We traveled Lisbon to Lisbon for 21 days starting mid-October. We chose this cruise because it included many ports we had not visited previously. Unfortunately, they had to cancel two ports - Tangier and Casablanca - presumably due to the situation in the Mideast. But they substituted an extra night in Malaga and Lisbon, so that was fine. Since we have previously cruised with Seabourn, we were ...
This was probably our once in a lifetime United Kingdom cruise -- 7 ports in 10 days -- England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. From the British Museum in London to war museums and, oh so many, castles, the overall trip ticked many boxes. Because this trip was port heavy, time and experience on the ship were more limited than usual. But, this was our 3rd trip on the Regal ...
Fresh off a 10-day British Isles on the Regal Princess from 9/29-10/9. Overall, had a wonderful trip with 4 people in our party. Emerald deck Deluxe Balcony Obstructed view. No issues with the view, only the top of the lifeboats which were flat and you could see perfectly above them. The balcony actually felt heated because of being on deck 8. Embarkation was literally like 15 minutes but we ...
This was our first time on a Viking cruise. We had taken many other cruises with various different companies in the past.
We had heard good things about Viking.
Both my husband and I thought the entire cruise was just average. We did experience bad weather during our cruise and missed a total of 4 ports, so instead of only having 1 sea day we had 5.
The company said since it was weather ...
This is our second ocean cruise with Viking. We have also completed four Viking river cruises.
We chose the Great Britain Cruise because of the exceptional excursions offered and our past excellent experience with Viking cruises. All the Viking staff, from the embarkation staff, restaurant servers and chefs to our personal cabin steward provided exceptional service. Everyone went out of ...
We chose this British Isles Explorer cruise because we have been on several Viking River cruises and have always loved the service and facilities that Viking offers. I am of English, Welsh and Scottish heritage and was very anxious to see the area. Because of the weather we were unable to go to Wales, Ulapool, the Scottish Highlands and the Shetland Islands and missed 4 shore excursions which ...
This was my very first cruise and our first travel since Covid canceled earlier post retirement plans. My wife and I had been intrigued by Viking from watching their ads on PBS Masterpiece. Friends of ours had also strongly recommended Viking so we had high expectations. Those expectations were met and exceeded. The ship, the staff, the food, our room and the excursions were first class in every ...
We were looking for a cruise ship that had less people, and better shore excursions. Viking Ocean Venus provided us with everything we asked for. The itinerary was diverse, the Deluxe Veranda cabin was just enough without loosing any of the Viking experience. Food was great, we liked the buffet so much we spent most of the meals there instead of the restaurant. Entertainment was just enough ...
Being a Danish-American, and wanting to tack a aft-visit to Copenhagen after our voyage, we gravitated to the British Isles Explorer tour with Viking. We were fortunate to have excellent weather and no port changes so our travels were wonderful! The ship was excellent, couldn't have been better, but the star of our trip was the staff. From our cabin steward, YaYa, to just polite hellos from ...
We have done UK cruises before on Princess (and have also cruised Ireland on Princess and Holland America) and this time we tried to take in some new ports and took excursions to places we hadn't seen. I was especially interested in Portland, UK where we saw the "Rude Man" and beautiful Athelhampton House and Newcastle where we visited Hadrian's Wall and a Roman fort (really interesting). I was ...