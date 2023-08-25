  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Wales Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
380 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 380 Wales Cruise Reviews

Fabulous Cruise - But Need To Change Menus More Frequently

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Nova

williasp
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We traveled Lisbon to Lisbon for 21 days starting mid-October. We chose this cruise because it included many ports we had not visited previously. Unfortunately, they had to cancel two ports - Tangier and Casablanca - presumably due to the situation in the Mideast. But they substituted an extra night in Malaga and Lisbon, so that was fine. Since we have previously cruised with Seabourn, we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Medallion Suite

Mediocre Cruise but Memorable Ports

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Regal Princess

Bits1295
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was probably our once in a lifetime United Kingdom cruise -- 7 ports in 10 days -- England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. From the British Museum in London to war museums and, oh so many, castles, the overall trip ticked many boxes. Because this trip was port heavy, time and experience on the ship were more limited than usual. But, this was our 3rd trip on the Regal ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Traveled with disabled person

10-Day British Isles on the Regal Princess

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Regal Princess

Esjung1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Fresh off a 10-day British Isles on the Regal Princess from 9/29-10/9. Overall, had a wonderful trip with 4 people in our party. Emerald deck Deluxe Balcony Obstructed view. No issues with the view, only the top of the lifeboats which were flat and you could see perfectly above them. The balcony actually felt heated because of being on deck 8. Embarkation was literally like 15 minutes but we ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Average cruise

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Viking Venus

popcornisbest
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first time on a Viking cruise. We had taken many other cruises with various different companies in the past. We had heard good things about Viking. Both my husband and I thought the entire cruise was just average. We did experience bad weather during our cruise and missed a total of 4 ports, so instead of only having 1 sea day we had 5. The company said since it was weather ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Great Britain Cruise Sep 2023

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Viking Venus

mom2goldens
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is our second ocean cruise with Viking. We have also completed four Viking river cruises. We chose the Great Britain Cruise because of the exceptional excursions offered and our past excellent experience with Viking cruises. All the Viking staff, from the embarkation staff, restaurant servers and chefs to our personal cabin steward provided exceptional service. Everyone went out of ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Rocky and Disappointing

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Viking Venus

svanholl
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this British Isles Explorer cruise because we have been on several Viking River cruises and have always loved the service and facilities that Viking offers. I am of English, Welsh and Scottish heritage and was very anxious to see the area. Because of the weather we were unable to go to Wales, Ulapool, the Scottish Highlands and the Shetland Islands and missed 4 shore excursions which ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Viking is First Class in Evert Respect

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Viking Venus

SunshineState2021
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was my very first cruise and our first travel since Covid canceled earlier post retirement plans. My wife and I had been intrigued by Viking from watching their ads on PBS Masterpiece. Friends of ours had also strongly recommended Viking so we had high expectations. Those expectations were met and exceeded. The ship, the staff, the food, our room and the excursions were first class in every ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Veranda Stateroom

Fabulous cruise with great weather

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Viking Venus

Tolland2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were looking for a cruise ship that had less people, and better shore excursions. Viking Ocean Venus provided us with everything we asked for. The itinerary was diverse, the Deluxe Veranda cabin was just enough without loosing any of the Viking experience. Food was great, we liked the buffet so much we spent most of the meals there instead of the restaurant. Entertainment was just enough ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Viking Ocean Cruises are the best in endeavors and execution....

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Viking Venus

jreninger1
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Being a Danish-American, and wanting to tack a aft-visit to Copenhagen after our voyage, we gravitated to the British Isles Explorer tour with Viking. We were fortunate to have excellent weather and no port changes so our travels were wonderful! The ship was excellent, couldn't have been better, but the star of our trip was the staff. From our cabin steward, YaYa, to just polite hellos from ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Veranda Stateroom

England, Wales, Scotland under sunny skies

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Island Princess

ETSanJose
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have done UK cruises before on Princess (and have also cruised Ireland on Princess and Holland America) and this time we tried to take in some new ports and took excursions to places we hadn't seen. I was especially interested in Portland, UK where we saw the "Rude Man" and beautiful Athelhampton House and Newcastle where we visited Hadrian's Wall and a Roman fort (really interesting). I was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Destination Cruise Reviews
Vanuatu Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.