We sailed on the sister ship Jade last year and had a great cruise. The Jewel was a Big disappointment.
We should have cancelled before we left when two of the original ports of call were removed from the itinerary. We lost a further port Nha Trang as the seas were too choppy to tender in and a fourth port Langkawi, the tender process took so long that by the time we got on shore there wasn’t ...
Welcome to the Hotel California cruise. You can check out anytime you want - but you can never leave.
This review focuses on the 2nd of the back to back cruises around Asia, but will include comments on specific areas common in both cruises.
The good bits remain - most service staff are excellent and we enjoyed our interactions with staff in the Magnums bar and both main dining rooms. ...
This Emerald Waterways trip included fabulous hotel accommodations in the large cities, a beautiful Bhaya junk on Halong Bay, and spacious, beautiful cabins on board the Emerald Harmony. Noteworthy was the Shanti Mani hotel in Siem Reap, the perfect hotel.
The excursions included several fascinating visits to local families and craftspeople, sampan trips on smaller waterways, and interesting ...
We retired early and have been traveling almost non-stop - averaging about one trip a month. We have broken down our future plans into three buckets. The Go Go Years, the Slow Go years and the No Go years. We are still in the first bucket, and hope to be there for many years yet.
This Viking cruise was an experiment for us to see which bucket these vacations would fall into.
The ship was ...
This was our 11th cruise and 2nd princess (1st experience was Emerald Princess in September 2022 and was excellent) but was the worst ever.
1. Waiting for 2 hour at Yokohama even everything done online but to pick up the medallion.
Suggest to narrow the check in window to minimize overcrowding passenger during peak hours.
2. Water shuttle horrible. Some disrespectful passengers picked up ...
Point of embarkation was in Manila, this was the beginning of the nightmare in this cruise . Very chaotic embarkation. Port was too old and doesn’t meet international standards . No porters and we had 6 luggages we had to literally push through inside the building . Check in took very long and the representative made 2 mistakes 2x interchanging me and my sister’s pictures and personal info even ...
Just completed Manila to Port Klang cruise as first of back-to-back.
First the good bits. Most of the service staff are fantastic - wait staff, stateroom attendants and bar staff are friendly and efficient. They aim to provide a quality service. Food is generally excellent at this price point. Actually better than expected but we didn't go near the buffet which always looked chaotic and the ...
I recently had the unfortunate experience of cruising on the Celebrity Solstice, and regrettably, my overall impression is far from positive. The cruise was marred by a series of disappointments, primarily centered around the lackluster service and subpar amenities.
From the onset, the service on the ship left much to be desired. Rather than creating a relaxing environment, the staff seemed ...
This was our second celebrity cruise (the first on Infinity in S.America which was awful in early 2023) review online here, we thought about cancelling this cruse when we returned but we wanted to visit the ports and had this booked since 2019 and we would give Celebrity another try as we are further into the restart.
Overall this was a much better experience then our previous Celebrity cruise ...
We absolutely loved the Viking Saigon Ship. We didn't want to leave. The people were extremely friendly and we enjoyed all the tours. We also enjoyed the patio bar dining in the back of the ship along with cooking classes offered by the staff. Even the land Hotels were five star. The interaction with the people that Viking supports made the trip even more special both in Vietnam and Cambodia. We ...