We decided to book a United States river cruise because it fell within the guidelines of the CDC. We have done 50+ ocean cruises but this was our small boat cruise. There was much hesitancy before boarding on whether we would enjoy it or not. We definitely were pleasantly surprised by all aspects of the cruise. From the ease of boarding and embarkation we were amazed at the efficiently and ...
We were very excited to be back on a boat, but also nervous with all the restrictions. The staff and crew on the American Duchess made it so easy to understand and were very accommodating. The ship is beautiful and you can tell that it is very clean. As with all trips, cruise or others, there is always a hiccup or two. Every one was taken care of with total satisfaction.
We are very avid ...
I am writing to share one of the most enjoyable, relaxing and memorable experiences in years. My wife and I just returned from a week aboard the American Countess, the newest boat of the American Queen Steamboat Company. It was a bit like experiencing a little of William Faulkner or John Grisham along with the finest whiskey while basking in the warm embrace of the history and stories of the ...
The American Countess christening cruise was outstanding. It all started with our hotel stay the night before. We were all required to get a COVID test which made us feel much more comfortable about going on a cruise. Knowing that people would not be on the boat who had not tested negative was a relief.
Then the next day, the transfer to the boat was seamless. We walked outside the hotel ...
I was honored to be invited to join the christening cruise on the countess. This is the newest boat of of American Queen Steamboat Company. There is only one word to describe the boat, elegant. Okay many more like luxurious, plush, upscale, etc. It cruises up and down the Mississippi River. This is our third cruise with the company and they just keep getting better.
The rooms are all ...
Are you crazy about old wooden boats? Does the thought of hauling lines, coiling and splicing, weighing anchor, polishing brass, and scrubbing decks set your heart singing? Well, this is the boat for you! On the other hand, if you prefer to lounge in a deck chair and drink wine and watch as others do all the work and the clouds stream by, this is also the boat for you!
This was our third trip ...
Just returned from a 4 day cruise. The second we stepped on the boat I was instantly relaxed. This was my first cruise on the boat and had heard such amazing things about the boat and the crew. Every crew member was welcoming, entertaining and incredibly knowledgeable. Chef Bethany turned out 5 star meals from a tiny galley kitchen with a wood burning stove. Crew member Morgan was quick with ...
We recently cruised on the American Duchess during the March 9th sailing. The schedule had multiple changes from the ports we were originally scheduled to visit. Though we were disappointed about the changes, the staff were very professional and the shore excursions person on board worked very hard to make sure our land experience was still top notch. Tours were well organized, and we really ...
We were looking for a trip in the US and this one on the Intracoastal Waterway was a good deal compared to the same trip on the same boat with Road Scholar. Based on reviews on this site we weren't sure what condition the boat would be in.
The boat had new carpeting and paint and was in good shape. The stateroom was good sized and comfortable. Our only issue was that the shower wasn't ...
I chose this cruise because it had always been a dream of mine to cruise the Mississippi on a sternwheeler. I made it specific to my on-line discount travel clearinghouse that it had always been my dream. Firstly, American Queen failed to disclose the condition of the ship even though they had advance notice that the sternwheel had fallen off on a previous itinerary. This notice had been shared ...