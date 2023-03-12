Our only other cruise experience was The Inside Passage to Alaska.
After hearing rave reviews by neighbors and acquaintances, we elected to give Viking a try!
Also, my wife, Nancy, was excited by 21 days of travel with NO packing/unpacking!
Viking is impressive. Layout of the stateroom, furnishings of the Ship, eating options, selection, and training of the staff - everything has been ...
This was our 19th cruise, but our first on Viking. Previously, we've sailed on a number of the mainstream lines, as well as Oceania. Our experience on Viking was largely excellent, with a few minor cavils. Here's our list of positives and negatives:
Positives:
- Wonderful service attitude. They're always extremely accommodating
- Beautiful ship. Like a fine, high-end hotel
- Excellent ...
This was our third cruise to Antarctica and the second time on Seabourn to AA. We wanted to experience the NEW(2023) Seabourn Pursuit Expedition ship. We have done many Seabourn cruises and this was probably the BEST. As expected, the crew, food, service, tours, experiences were all top shelf. There were only about 220 passengers aboard and felt like being on our own private mega-yacht. Being ...
We are long-time cruisers and decided to take a cruise from Montevideo, Uruguay, South America to Athens. A 24 day one, longer than our usual but the price was very, very low and visited 4 countries we had never been to. The itinerary was great, and stops were largely fascinating and enjoyable. Not so our cruise ship the MSC Musica.
We boarded in Montevideo and had to stand in line (yes ...
Heard good stories, but people do not tell the truth. We booked Door to Door, well its not really a Door to Door service offering, as you have to book the limousine from your home, Silversea use the cheapest deals with airlines, at the destination and they fail to pick you up at the airport, and when you contact them about being left in a foreign country with no pick up, no language, no phone, ...
I can't even begin to start, the captain is a terrible driver we were on the 9th floor and we felt the ship moving so bad that the whole family got sick the food is extra and the buffet food is the same every day we couldn't even play bingo correctly without people yelling about the numbers and it was rigged to drop down from 5000 to 500 dollars no one ever wins the 5000$ I suggest if your gonna ...
Viking does cruises like no other. From the moment we received our documents we knew we were in good hands. We have over 25 cruises and Viking is by far the leader in the field. Our ship The Viking Jupiter is well designed and staffed with a truly professional team. The Jupiter is stylish in every way and well designed with elegance and comfort in mind. We stayed in stateroom 50** and it was ...
Extra time sailing plus Viking's great line-up of shore excursions was a perfect combination for us. Sailing days allowed us to fully explore the onboard amenities of Viking Jupiter, where staff, enrichment lectures, dining and entertainment were outstanding and varied. Port days included a wide range of excursions with knowledgeable guides who provided eye-opening insights into local ...
This was our 3rd Viking Ocean Cruise and it was fantastic. We found the food in all eateries to be excellent, the staff were very friendly and helpful, the theatre shows were really good and the historians/lectures were most enjoyable.
We were lucky with a very smooth crossing and excellent daily updates from the captain at noon regarding sea depth, speed, conditions etc.
Our DV2 cabin was ...
One week cruise from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janiero. The worst thing that happened on this cruise is as soon as we entered Brazilian waters, NCL added a 25% tax on every beverage in our so-called free beverage package. When we booked this cruise, we were not told that this would happen. That is quite an expense since 5 of our 7 days on this ship were in Brazil. NCL should of had the courtesy to ...