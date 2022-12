Review for Ambience to UK River

Very good overnight stay. The car park is just across from the ship. If you arrive early there is a waiting area inside. You are called by boarding letter, we were A so boarded as soon as we entered at 4.00. Embarkation very speedy. A free cocktail is available after boarding.Festive xmas meal exceeded expectations. You are allocated an early or late seating 6 or 8.30.Five courses plus coffee ...