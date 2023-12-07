I’m taking the time to leave a positive review of this ship for those who are doing their research as I was. 5 days before my Fiancé and I set sail for a week on the Euribia I stupidly started looking at reviews and of course, people only take the time to leave negative ones and not positive. I was thoroughly panicked.
However - We loved the ship, the crew were great, the balcony room and it’s ...
Me and my mother just love this cruise out of Rotterdam for Christmas. Food in MDR and Buffet was good, hot and a wide variety at all days.
Entertainment great for younger and older people.
Theater shows nice most of the days.
Carousel lounge was the venue where we every evening with a 16 people Big Band and 2 singers ( Michael Buble like ).
This was our 8th cruise on a MSC ship and ...
We have just returned from Cruise N336 which was the 2023 Christmas Cruise to the Canary Islands
with P&O Cruises aboard the MV Ventura where we had a Suite, one of the best rooms on the ship.
Unless things change however, has been our last cruise with P&O.
Prices are increasing at a rapid rate yet there are constantly cutting services, they are no longer value
for money or premium. ...
Had cruised on Ventura pre covid and 10 plus other cruises, reasonable standard not wow but ok . Now its standards have fallen so far, cost cutting to the bones ferry companies provide better. Cabin cleaned bed made if requested with card in lock once a day no turn down.,Bathroom no apparent cleaning as nothing ever moved mould in tiles grout coming out..Lack of vegetables on board asked for ...
This is our 4th time on Iona and once again a good experience. We had not done a Christmas cruise before and we were a little unsure but there was nothing to worry about. The organisation for Christmas dinner was perfect as was the meal itself. Just as the meal selections in the various restaurants throughout the trip were. We do not tend to go to Horizons very often but there seemed to be plenty ...
I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium.
Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
Perhaps it is me, but as a seasoned cruiser who has been with many cruise lines, including the Carnival group, I had never been with Cunard. I just expected more than average, but I have had better service and better food on some other ships.
We did a transatlantic 7 day crossing from NYC to Southampton with a sheltered balcony cabin on Deck 5. The bed was fabulous, the best I have had on a ...
This is my 5th cruise, having travelled mainly with RC and P&O before this. Overall it was a good experience for being first time with MSC in Yacht Club.
Cabin was excellent- good size, clean, tidy, comes with a complementary choice of alcohol (ranging from hard liquor/champagne/wine) to take home with. Mini bar refilled daily, drinks are included, but note that snacks are included for the ...
The ship is basic having sailed on others it was a poor relation. We had the drinks package which is worth buying just a shame the bar staff are so slow to serve you.
We kept asking for a bowl of crisps but they are so reluctant to give you any I don’t know why, we asked every night but only managed two bowls after asking several times, most of the time they just ignored us.
The restaurant ...
The ultra all inclusive service by Saga was the main attraction when booking , transport door to door , insurance , excursions were excellent .
On arrival the time from being dropped off at the terminal to eating lunch in the open sitting Grill was less than 20 minutes . Booking the included alternative dinning was no problem booking the 3 venues for out 14 day cruise .
The food without ...