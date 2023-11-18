I expected high class service and the guest being treated as very well.
1) our anniversary date and my food allergy we annouced by booking.. The information Was not sent through to the organisation at the ship. Just a sorry from the hostess.. But nothing else was. Being organised
2) In a restaurant i asked a waiter for some extra butter for the bread... His responsed very short and rude: I ...
the good (YAY!)—
-doha, abu dhabi, and dubai excursions booked through MSC; the guides were excellent.
-beautiful ship and kept very clean.
-friendly staff (for the most part).
the bad (meh…)—
-the food. i’m not picky at all and the MDR food was poor. the descriptions didn’t match the food served (i.e. ceviche, cream of asparagus soup, etc). the buffet food was decent. room service ...
Firstly I’ve no idea why so many poor reviews and not great reviews in abundance . We’ve been on a fair number of cruises , this is first time with msc . We booked a suite class (yatch club) as we often do on cruise ships .. The service was excellent , standards across the ship were very good . The staff across the ship were friendly and helpful. I agree with some reviews that say some team were ...
So so incredibly disappointed with Oceania. Absolutely no guest/customer service. Have raised all issues with onboard team, Oceania guest relations and still no communication back. This cruise is going no where, no ports now for 9 days, even restaurants closed on some nights so no choice and tonight all specialty restaurants closed and only Grand Dining and Terrace cafe open. As to onboard ...
The reviews on the boarding, food, restaurants are absolutely accurate. My partner has a condition related to thrombosis and 5 hours stood in a boarding que did her no favours, she is still struggling on return home. My back gave up also and another passenger gave me a back massage on the rerminal floor to ease the pain. Food attocious and it was zoo like in the marketplace. No knives, forks ...
This was our 21st cruise. Having sailed before with Princess, Celebrity and Cunard.
We chose this cruise firstly for the itinerary and secondly for the fact that this was supposed to be a luxury cruise.
We searched and searched and could not find the luxury that was supposed to be aboard this vessel. In fact what we found was a ship in need of modernising and updating. The ships overall ...
This was our 5th Silversea Cruise and we choose it for the Itinerary. First time on the Spirit, embarkation was good, cabin great as usual.
The problems started when because of Jet Lag we woke up at 3am, no internet or Tv working. This went on for 3 days. I even asked if we could move cabins and was asked" why is TV so important to you?" Wowzers, Wasnt expecting that..I said its not important ...
NCL HORROR STORY
Choose any other cruise line than NCL, what you think you are saving you will pay in disappointment. I booked a mid-east cruise in Aug.‘23 and was a prisoner on-board NCL Norwegian Dawn for 10 days after they cancelled five of eight featured/ advertised ports because of war (understandable) and because four Arab ports barred American ship entry (according to ship grape-vine). ...
Worst holiday ever. #mscbvirtuosa was overbooked and overcrowded for this Middle East cruise. Not enough sun beds, the bars and restaurants overcrowded. Long queues for breakfast, sometimes over an hour wait. Bizarrely the times for meals changed throughout the trip, without explanation why. Breakfast started at 6 to 8am for some days, who eats breakfast at this time on holiday! Cruise ...
In May 2022, my husband and I along with 4 others in our group, put deposits down on what I thought would be a cruise of a lifetime. So I thought. Barcelona to Dubai with visits to Israel and Egypt was what sold us. Fast-forward to 2023 and this cruise itinerary was basically scrapped including Israel, Egypt, Jordan & Oman (and rightfully so because of the war.) However, Oceana replaced these ...