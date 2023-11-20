This ship is very old and outdated. Poor condition, rust on bathroom wall and the balcony area. The interior was old and worn out and not very appealing as it was dark and dreary. While inside the ship during the day you felt like it was nightime. the food was just average with limited places to eat lunch or breakfast. The entertainment was just so-so and limited for a long 16 day cruise. The ...
This was our 4th Norweigan ship and cruise. Out of 20 cruises sailed this was the worst ship we have ever been on. The venues for the shows were small, the layout of the ship was noisy, and the food was cold or overdone, more often than not. The entertainment was repeated and not that great of quality. A large casino , but prices of buyins were high so tables sat empty a lot. Speciality ...
We chose this cruise because it was a great price and we loved the ports prior to the transatlantic crossing. Here are some bullet points of our disappointment:
When I entered my stateroom there was duct tape on the vent in the shower room and the toilet room.
There was lots of rust all around the ship, including our balcony.
There were ceiling tiles falling down in one of ...
My wife and I and my parents just returned from a 10-day Cruise on Carnival Venezia, leaving from NYC to the Caribbean.
The cruise ship docks at Manhattan Cruise Terminal. We live in upstate NY, about 6 hours away. With 4 people, it’s cheaper to drive than fly. We booked 2 rooms in Fairfield Inn North Bergen. They had a Cruise Package that would let us park the car at the hotel for 10 days ...
So so incredibly disappointed with Oceania. Absolutely no guest/customer service. Have raised all issues with onboard team, Oceania guest relations and still no communication back. This cruise is going no where, no ports now for 9 days, even restaurants closed on some nights so no choice and tonight all specialty restaurants closed and only Grand Dining and Terrace cafe open. As to onboard ...
NCL HORROR STORY
Choose any other cruise line than NCL, what you think you are saving you will pay in disappointment. I booked a mid-east cruise in Aug.‘23 and was a prisoner on-board NCL Norwegian Dawn for 10 days after they cancelled five of eight featured/ advertised ports because of war (understandable) and because four Arab ports barred American ship entry (according to ship grape-vine). ...
This cruise visited Greece,Spain ,Portugal ,Italy and 7 perfect days crossing the Atlantic. Based on reviews here we were both lowering our expectations. It was a GREAT experience!
The island P is in fine shape. We love the old school classic look and feel....Yea, like me, showing her age a little but spotlessly maintained (unlike me!) The covered pool area is great and comfortable to ...
Originally we chose this cruise mainly because of the ports it was due to stop at in Israel, Egypt and Cyprus, but this itinerary was amended when Israel declared war on the Palestinians and these ports were replaced by others in Turkey and Tunisia. This was obviously not the fault of Costa Cruises.
Overall we enjoyed the cruise, but not Costa and unfortunately we wouldn't ever travel with them ...
This was our first trip on Norwegian Gem, but not first on NCL. We booked for the itinerary which originally included Turkey, Israel, Greece, Egypt, Sicily and Italy (Naples and Rome). Sadly, we were unable to visit Israel due to war with Hamas. We were pleased with the substitutions of Crete and Cyprus, having never visited either island before.
Ship and crew: We've been on several ...
This was our first cruise, an 11 night Eastern Mediterranean itinerary, & we booked it for a great price without knowing too much about the industry at first. Reading other reviews of the Epic on this site we were slightly worried, but we needn't have been - the ship is fantastic, & we couldn't have asked for better.
Looking at the detail of others' criticisms it seems many of the issues being ...