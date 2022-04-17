  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
5368 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 5,368 Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

First Transatlantic

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
pennguin
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I celebrated our 26th anniversary on this cruise. We had wanted to do it for our 25th, but of course, Covid got in the way. We've sailed with RCI before but never a transatlantic. Overall we enjoyed our vacation though there were a few bumpy spots. Embarkation went well. We were dropped off at the pier by my niece which was great since we didn't have to park. We had a 1:00 time ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

QM2 disappointed 2nd time round

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
iaimcixl
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just off QM2 from New York to Southampton 8th May Positive aspects Cabin clean and steward always professional All Crew great , couldn't do enough Entertainment good to great most nights Cunard insights good always something for everyone Average King's court compared to last crossing done 5 years ago noticeable downgrade in choice , Service good ,Celebrity has surpassed ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great cruise, nice ship, horrible internet

Review for Celebrity Apex to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Balmoreboy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Day 10 of Transatlantic cruise on the Apex. Awesome entertainment and Rockumentary is the most awesome show we’ve seen in 30 cruises. Internet services resembling dial up modems of the 90s at best, or many times not at all. This is a transatlantic cruise and any help that has been requested has been extremely evasive and frustrating. It’s hard to enjoy a cruise with this many sea days with this ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Unhappy and disappointed

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Mary ibrahim
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Because it’s new and whatever written about it But it’s a lye , first port was canceled we understand the situation but there should be some compensation , it was a waste of time to go on this ship , the entertainment program is very bad almost everyone we met on this ship is unhappy and devastated , the shops are very expensive , no regular shops for the important items needed , and all shops ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Beyond superb in every possible way!

Review for Celebrity Edge to Transatlantic

User Avatar
NautiMac
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My 12th aboard Celebrity and I was beyond DAZZLED by every staff member with whom I came in contact with. My post cruise review mentioned that it must be a prerequisite that all staff be contortionists because they all "BEND OVER BACKWARDS." Hotel Director and other senior officers are very accessible and as engaging as they are intent on surpassing passenger expectations. Each of my 14 ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Wonder of the Seas is Wonderful!

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CruiseJohnny1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on Wonder of the Seas on a 14-Day Transatlantic sailing. It departed Fort Lauderdale and we landed in Barcelona, Spain 14 days later. We also had three stops along the Spanish coast. It was our first transatlantic crossing and we really got to know the ship. Let me start off by saying that our experience on Wonder of the Seas was really fantastic. Every aspect of the long cruise was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

A perfect ship for a Transatlantic

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
shepsm001
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The ship is a literal floating city complete with neighborhoods, IE Boarwalk Central Park, Promenade. There is a ton of good enterainment at all times. The only reason is that the food was not nearly as good as on Celebrity APEX. You have to go to the specialty restaurants if you want a good meal. The food in the MDR is passable and thats it. Nice people serving you there. We had Lobster at ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Very friendly and helpful staff and crew!

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jjcolell
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have taken several transatlantic cruises because we enjoy the sea days rather than many port days. We found the Retreat and Concierge services to be exceptional. We spend much of our time in our stateroom and on our balcony and this cruise and the accompanying weather was perfect for that. We felt that the live musicians in the Ensemble Lounge and in the Foyer were quite exceptional and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Traveled with disabled person

Fun and Relaxing Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
treasureht
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We like sea days when cruising. Taking this cruise offered many days at sea at the beginning of the cruise. The cruise stops were at the end of the cruise with stops in Azores, Spain, France and Italy. The staff in the restaurants, the Captain and crew were very visible and willing to talk throughout the cruise. The Captain always had a briefing every day and about weather conditions. Always felt ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Good, Not Great

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
chatdad
10+ Cruises

Having enjoyed our first roundtrip Transatlantic on QM2 back in 2018, we did the same sailing this year. In comparison, the experience in some regards were equal to that of our prior cruise (service and room primarily) though in some cases (food and entertainment) we saw some definite decline unfortunately. So let's begin our journey: Embarkation: in a word "Poor". Of course in this ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Find a cruise

Other Destination Cruise Reviews
Greece Cruise Reviews
Greece Cruise Reviews
U.S.A. Cruise Reviews
Alaska Cruise Reviews
Asia Cruise Reviews
South Pacific Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.