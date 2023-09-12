Well what can I say, this two day mini cruise was brilliant throughout.
We live in Essex and drove to the Port of Tilbury where we boarded one of two coaches to Bristol.
We arrived in good time at Bristol, and were checked in and were onboard in no time.
Our two previous cruises had been on very large ships with 6,000 passengers plus, so we wondered how this smaller ship would ...
As we were celebrating our 36th wedding anniversary, we started thinking about taking a trip. We got together with two other couples and as one person did not want to do an ocean cruise, we started researching river cruises. We found that Avalon had great reviews and we decided to take a chance and book the trip. We took two years to plan/pay for our cruise and it was really nice that we had ...
This 32 day Mediterranean cruise from 16th October to 17 November had an excellent itinerary and was the main reason why my wife and I booked it. At £5200 with the top drinks package, we thought it was very good value for money. We had an inside cabin on deck 10 which we were very happy with. At 190 square feet it was significantly larger than many other cruise lines. The sister ship to Ambience, ...
We booked this river cruise one month out for October. Not sure we would even be able to get a room. Our travel agent (Affordable Tours) found us one on the Avalon line. We had room and worried that it was not a good spot, being as it was the first one). It turned out to be a great location. Next to the main lobby and restaurants. He had us go a week later for a great cruise rate.
The ...
Avalon does it right!
Boat was in excellent condition, crew was fabulous.
Adding the Happy hour was an excellent way to start your evening on board. Never had to wait for a drink, the service was impeccable.
All meals on board are delicious & service in the dining room is top notch. Seating very comfortable with tables available for two, four ,and a few larger tables for bigger ...
This is my "TRUE" account of what an Ambience cruise is like.
Firstly It never reached the 2 ports in Greenland nor Reykjavik in Iceland. A port in Canada was also missed. Instead we visited Cobh in Ireland and Honfluer in France.
The cabins are clean, have good storage and the public rooms are in good condition. There are though some musty smells and urine smells in the corridors. The ...
We travelled on Ambassador Ambience last November so felt that we were familiar with the ship. I note that several people have expressed very unfriendly reviews but they forget that this cruise line is the price leader in cruises and would have to pay significantly more with other lines. Also, there was a generous cash back on board.
Yes, the restauarants were not perfect but they compared ...
I had never even heard of Ambassador before stumbling upon The Grand Canada, Greenland and Iceland cruise. The destinations were the pull and I was ready to "put up with" a budget cruiseline and a very old ship to see them. I boarded with very low expectations and after 34 nights onboard I'm completely hooked! Nowhere at sea have I experienced an entire crew that really really do their utmost to ...
If you like to eat great food in a safe and secure ship, this is not the cruise for you! We booked a suite on this cruise looking forward to getting dressed up for a lovely dinner each night. However the food was very very poor quality, the menus were awful, meat and fresh vegetables were in short supply. It all sort of reminded me of school lunches in the late 50’s early 60’s but actually not ...
We chose this cruise for its destinations and following the recommendation of a friend who went last year.
It is now 11 days since we left Ambience in Tilbury and travelled back home to southern France.
This was our first ever cruise,and it was truly an adventure.
After a lovely visit to Torshavn Faroes,we set sail towards Greenland. During the night the winds strengthened and life became ...