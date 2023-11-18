I wanted to start off stating that we are American. This ship was created specifically for the Asian market. I've read terrible reviews and since we had a great experience, I wanted to share our review.
The Pros:
-The service was top notch. Where ever we were on the ship, we were provided with excellent service and the crew were always smiling and willing to assist.
-The quality of food ...
We sailed on the sister ship Jade last year and had a great cruise. The Jewel was a Big disappointment.
We should have cancelled before we left when two of the original ports of call were removed from the itinerary. We lost a further port Nha Trang as the seas were too choppy to tender in and a fourth port Langkawi, the tender process took so long that by the time we got on shore there wasn’t ...
Welcome to the Hotel California cruise. You can check out anytime you want - but you can never leave.
This review focuses on the 2nd of the back to back cruises around Asia, but will include comments on specific areas common in both cruises.
The good bits remain - most service staff are excellent and we enjoyed our interactions with staff in the Magnums bar and both main dining rooms. ...
We chose this cruise so that we could visit friends in Sri Lanka. we upgraded to a suite which I found, particularly small. Cutbacks are very noticeable.
Even at the daily quiz, there were no prizes given for the winners anymore, like a keyring or a hat.
Too much room is taken up with the art auction.
Staff did not seem as happy as usual
. food in the buffet was very samey.
. ...
I recently had the unfortunate experience of cruising on the Celebrity Solstice, and regrettably, my overall impression is far from positive. The cruise was marred by a series of disappointments, primarily centered around the lackluster service and subpar amenities.
From the onset, the service on the ship left much to be desired. Rather than creating a relaxing environment, the staff seemed ...
This was our second celebrity cruise (the first on Infinity in S.America which was awful in early 2023) review online here, we thought about cancelling this cruse when we returned but we wanted to visit the ports and had this booked since 2019 and we would give Celebrity another try as we are further into the restart.
Overall this was a much better experience then our previous Celebrity cruise ...
We had previously been on Regent Cruises, the last on the Splendour and splendid it was. Sadly our enthusiasm for Regent was curbed somewhat when full of expectation, we boarded the Explorer touted by Region as the worlds most expensive cruise ship. The checking in was a disaster with guests having to queue for 2-3 hours to get their boarding passes on be allowed onto the cruise.
Once on board ...
I wanted to cruise in Southeast Asia. Starting poor service in transport from airport to port. Lots of bus but whoever organized the transport does not know what they’re doing. We were waiting in the hot bus for 2 hours before transported to the port. Embarkation was a pure hell, chaotic and disorganized, this is only the beginning of security in the the port not even checking in. They should have ...
In May 2022, my husband and I along with 4 others in our group, put deposits down on what I thought would be a cruise of a lifetime. So I thought. Barcelona to Dubai with visits to Israel and Egypt was what sold us. Fast-forward to 2023 and this cruise itinerary was basically scrapped including Israel, Egypt, Jordan & Oman (and rightfully so because of the war.) However, Oceana replaced these ...
Nautica is a beautiful little ship. The crew were wonderful. Unfortunately this didn’t make up for a number of other issues relating to this supposedly upmarket company.
1. The itinerary change was so drastic it didn’t resemble what we booked in any way. Other ships still visited Egypt, Oman and Salalah and these ports were cancelled on our trip. The day we were meant to visit Athens was windy ...