We have been on over 80 cruises and about 30 with Princess. We booked this because of the itinerary and that it had a glass dome over the pool. The pool area was not heated and we sat on the chaise lounges with our coats on. I will only comment on the things that Princess had control over.
The Good: Embarkation was probably one of the best we have encountered. Disembarkation was also the ...
The cruise was a fairly typical cruise until the final night of the cruise. I was standing on my room's balcony observing the departure from the port of Le Havre, France. Now remember that every cruise line you have ever sailed on repeatedly lectures you on not throwing anything overboard. I was standing there enjoying the departure when I was deluged with an unknown liquid from the deck above. I ...
Chose this cruise as for 12 nights there were 8 ports of call so not many sea days. Sadly a massive storm started on the day of embarkation and messed up the whole trip. Delayed departure and then two ports were cancelled which couldn't be helped. Weather was atrocious throughout. Ship was packed and there was no "quiet space". All public areas were too small and you were continually on top of ...
We have 17 overall cruises, this was our 11th with princess. after the last on on the ruby, i was so let down i swore never again but!! The ports of call on this one said, one more time!! huge mistake. remember in days of old the soap was real, chocolates on the pillows and princess shopping bags for going ashore:) now it liquid everything, towels that actually smelled like paint and those ...
We have recently returned from a 10 night cruise on Regent Seven Seas Navigator (450 pax). We are a Brit/Dutch couple aged 53/60 and have sailed with various other cruise lines, several times, but this was our first time on Regent. Last year, we tried Oceania Marina for the first time and wanted to compare the two as they are sister companies. We’ve had a great cruise but we still (currently) ...
We based our decision to cruise Holland after sailing with the line 2 times in the past and being extremely happy with exceptional service. However, I am sure a lot is the loss of crew members after COVID but also the age factor. It was not something we knew beforehand but did figure the line itself is for mature adults 50plus. The majority it appeared were over 75-95! We found on this ...
We sailed on MSC Seaside in Feb of 2020 and it was a great experience so we were looking forward to our Cruise booked on Poesia. We chose this one as it had a very nice itinerary. The ship was beautiful and well taken care of.
The potential is really there but it seems as if MSC does not care. I am sure I am not the first person to list the shortcomings on their survey as they were apparent ...
We have over 130 days travel with SS on various ships and each time and on each ship we have felt ‘special’ and enjoyed every aspect - food, service, entertainment - everything. However, we really struggled to enjoy this cruise. In the Atlantide the food was served luke-warm and on occasions, after long wait. Even then accompanying sauces and butter had to be chased up. The extremely sparse and ...
Would not cruise with them again. Food mediocre especially buffet lunch and two of the restaurants charged $60 and another $40 per person in the evening. Champagne served was Axel Yaz !!
On the third day was informed they had run out of Axel Yaz and they were trying to push Prosecco. It was an expensive cruise but in our opinion not worth the money. The suites were okay but nothing special. ...
Cruised on Oceania a few yeas ago and decided to book with them again. This was a mistake. We had a penthouse suite, it was okey. The mattress was well past its prime. It's a beautiful ship and the service was first rate.
The line advertises the best cuisine at sea. I was not impressed. There are four speciality restaurants: the only one that was outstanding was the Italian restaurant. The ...