  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Sweden Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Average
3,199 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,199 Sweden Cruise Reviews

worst cruise we have taken on princess

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Island Princess

riekec
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on over 80 cruises and about 30 with Princess. We booked this because of the itinerary and that it had a glass dome over the pool. The pool area was not heated and we sat on the chaise lounges with our coats on. I will only comment on the things that Princess had control over. The Good: Embarkation was probably one of the best we have encountered. Disembarkation was also the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Ship's crew throwing liquids overboard.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Island Princess

artiec30411
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise was a fairly typical cruise until the final night of the cruise. I was standing on my room's balcony observing the departure from the port of Le Havre, France. Now remember that every cruise line you have ever sailed on repeatedly lectures you on not throwing anything overboard. I was standing there enjoying the departure when I was deluged with an unknown liquid from the deck above. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Crowded and noisy

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Island Princess

cruzin.cat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise as for 12 nights there were 8 ports of call so not many sea days. Sadly a massive storm started on the day of embarkation and messed up the whole trip. Delayed departure and then two ports were cancelled which couldn't be helped. Weather was atrocious throughout. Ship was packed and there was no "quiet space". All public areas were too small and you were continually on top of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

11th and last cruise with the Princess Golden Corral

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Island Princess

bbuchner
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have 17 overall cruises, this was our 11th with princess. after the last on on the ruby, i was so let down i swore never again but!! The ports of call on this one said, one more time!! huge mistake. remember in days of old the soap was real, chocolates on the pillows and princess shopping bags for going ashore:) now it liquid everything, towels that actually smelled like paint and those ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

A great cruise but could of been better

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

Spacemagnet
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have recently returned from a 10 night cruise on Regent Seven Seas Navigator (450 pax). We are a Brit/Dutch couple aged 53/60 and have sailed with various other cruise lines, several times, but this was our first time on Regent. Last year, we tried Oceania Marina for the first time and wanted to compare the two as they are sister companies. We’ve had a great cruise but we still (currently) ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

disappointed!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Holland America Rotterdam

lindajoyce23
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We based our decision to cruise Holland after sailing with the line 2 times in the past and being extremely happy with exceptional service. However, I am sure a lot is the loss of crew members after COVID but also the age factor. It was not something we knew beforehand but did figure the line itself is for mature adults 50plus. The majority it appeared were over 75-95! We found on this ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

The Potential to Be Better is There but MSC Must Not care???

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Poesia

JAVinKC
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on MSC Seaside in Feb of 2020 and it was a great experience so we were looking forward to our Cruise booked on Poesia. We chose this one as it had a very nice itinerary. The ship was beautiful and well taken care of. The potential is really there but it seems as if MSC does not care. I am sure I am not the first person to list the shortcomings on their survey as they were apparent ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony

Never again.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Spirit

Lellyb
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have over 130 days travel with SS on various ships and each time and on each ship we have felt ‘special’ and enjoyed every aspect - food, service, entertainment - everything. However, we really struggled to enjoy this cruise. In the Atlantide the food was served luke-warm and on occasions, after long wait. Even then accompanying sauces and butter had to be chased up. The extremely sparse and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Not as expected.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Spirit

Pennylane123
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Would not cruise with them again. Food mediocre especially buffet lunch and two of the restaurants charged $60 and another $40 per person in the evening. Champagne served was Axel Yaz !! On the third day was informed they had run out of Axel Yaz and they were trying to push Prosecco. It was an expensive cruise but in our opinion not worth the money. The suites were okay but nothing special. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Grand Suite 2

Stay away from Oceania. Horrible customer service

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Riviera

george91206
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Cruised on Oceania a few yeas ago and decided to book with them again. This was a mistake. We had a penthouse suite, it was okey. The mattress was well past its prime. It's a beautiful ship and the service was first rate. The line advertises the best cuisine at sea. I was not impressed. There are four speciality restaurants: the only one that was outstanding was the Italian restaurant. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Destination Cruise Reviews
Vanuatu Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.