- boring ship. Activities are minimal. And when they do happen they are sub par
- pools shut down at 8. Hot tubs not actually hot.
- staffing seems low. They have the employees but they hangout like they’re are friends chit chatting while not caring for guests.
- the emergency training meetings was a joke. When to the theatre to be told we had to go back to room to watch the video. Many ...
Although the food is incredible, the service is extremely slow and low quality. If you are someone who enjoys poolside service, this cruise is not for you because the average time I waited for a drink was roughly 45 minutes to an hour, and they consistently get your order wrong. The average time for all of our food to come in the dining room was roughly 2.5 hours and I have had staff roll their ...
This was our second Silversea cruise and 22th cruise overall. We sailed on 12 different lines, including Crystal, Oceania, Azamara and more.
Overall, it was a great cruise, but I wasn't "blown away". The service was very good to excellent overall, but we didn't feel that they "learn our preference and anticipate our needs".
Embarkation: very smooth and quick. We arrived at the terminal at ...
This was our first Silver Sea cruise and despite the bad reviews I read here we absolutely loved it. We are seasoned Celebrity travelers so that could be why. We came from Celebrity Suite previously and I thought the food and service on Silver Sea was just as good as anything we had on Celebrity.
It makes a big difference when there are only 340 passengers and 300 crew members. Service was top ...
The holiday started with a flight on Tui Dreamliner which should have left at 11.10 am and took off at 12 noon due to fog at Gatwick. They served us free drinks just after take off including alcoholic drinks, soft drinks and tea and coffee. Then around an hour into the flight they served us lunch which was ok and you could have free wine with dinner. Bear in mind if you want to buy Duty Free on ...
My sister and I chose this cruise line because we heard so many positive things about it and we liked the Itinerary. We have both cruised with other cruise lines and we heard that Oceania is a step above all these with a higher end service and food. We didn't realize that with a smaller ship you get less entertainment and also less choices for things to do during the day. The people that travel ...
In general the ship, staff and cruise destinations were good.
Cabin was a standard with balcony which was ideal.
Food and restaurants were of a very high standard. The Horizon buffet on deck 16 could be a bit of a free for all when busy. It felt like some other people could do with some manners, however apart from that no real complaints.
Mind you there could be more water fountains to ...
As I said in my title, you get what you pay for. The ship is getting on and looks a little faded in parts. The food is nowhere the level you would otherwise expect on a cruise. But hey, you get what you pay for. What I don't understand is why people who come on having paid a P&O price, expect a Regent Seven Seas service. This is an adult only ship which quite naturally attracts a fair amount of UK ...
Birthday cruise. Boarded coach from Manchester Airport to Southampton. Best to be said for coach station was disorganised chaos. Eventually board coach for a pleasant journey to Southampton.
Embarkation was easy and efficient.
Found cabin which was a nice sized balcony cabin. Was quite clean (seals around shower where dirty and mouldy but cabin steward cleaned these once pointed ...
This was billed by Seabourn as an "ultra-luxury" small cruise/expedition ship experience. I was SO DISAPPOINTED! All my friends know I LOVE to scuba dive and snorkel, and Seabourn promised both on their website for this cruise. They even had a bonus: two submarines would take us on underwater journeys. I was going to be in heaven -- or so I thought.
Instead, this ship cancelled almost all its ...