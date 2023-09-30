  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

St. Vincent and Grenadines Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
619 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 619 St. Vincent and Grenadines Cruise Reviews

Overpriced for what it is

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on MSC Seaside

Juliansss
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

- boring ship. Activities are minimal. And when they do happen they are sub par - pools shut down at 8. Hot tubs not actually hot. - staffing seems low. They have the employees but they hangout like they’re are friends chit chatting while not caring for guests. - the emergency training meetings was a joke. When to the theatre to be told we had to go back to room to watch the video. Many ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Not pleased with the performance of staff.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Azamara Onward

CruiseReviewer96
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Although the food is incredible, the service is extremely slow and low quality. If you are someone who enjoys poolside service, this cruise is not for you because the average time I waited for a drink was roughly 45 minutes to an hour, and they consistently get your order wrong. The average time for all of our food to come in the dining room was roughly 2.5 hours and I have had staff roll their ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Great experience with some minor issues

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Dawn

ak1004
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our second Silversea cruise and 22th cruise overall. We sailed on 12 different lines, including Crystal, Oceania, Azamara and more. Overall, it was a great cruise, but I wasn't "blown away". The service was very good to excellent overall, but we didn't feel that they "learn our preference and anticipate our needs". Embarkation: very smooth and quick. We arrived at the terminal at ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Superior Verandah Suite

We would do this again in a heart beat.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Shadow

kimberlydrzymala
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Silver Sea cruise and despite the bad reviews I read here we absolutely loved it. We are seasoned Celebrity travelers so that could be why. We came from Celebrity Suite previously and I thought the food and service on Silver Sea was just as good as anything we had on Celebrity. It makes a big difference when there are only 340 passengers and 300 crew members. Service was top ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Great food and staff and in General an enjoyable holiday

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Britannia

Technoman2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The holiday started with a flight on Tui Dreamliner which should have left at 11.10 am and took off at 12 noon due to fog at Gatwick. They served us free drinks just after take off including alcoholic drinks, soft drinks and tea and coffee. Then around an hour into the flight they served us lunch which was ok and you could have free wine with dinner. Bear in mind if you want to buy Duty Free on ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Not enchanting

Review for a Bermuda Cruise on Insignia

Berdston
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My sister and I chose this cruise line because we heard so many positive things about it and we liked the Itinerary. We have both cruised with other cruise lines and we heard that Oceania is a step above all these with a higher end service and food. We didn't realize that with a smaller ship you get less entertainment and also less choices for things to do during the day. The people that travel ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

P&O Britannia 14 Night Caribbean Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Britannia

Ala S
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

In general the ship, staff and cruise destinations were good. Cabin was a standard with balcony which was ideal. Food and restaurants were of a very high standard. The Horizon buffet on deck 16 could be a bit of a free for all when busy. It felt like some other people could do with some manners, however apart from that no real complaints. Mind you there could be more water fountains to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

You get what you pay for

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Aurora

gettinold
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As I said in my title, you get what you pay for. The ship is getting on and looks a little faded in parts. The food is nowhere the level you would otherwise expect on a cruise. But hey, you get what you pay for. What I don't understand is why people who come on having paid a P&O price, expect a Regent Seven Seas service. This is an adult only ship which quite naturally attracts a fair amount of UK ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Transatlantic crossing.Birthday cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Britannia

B.Boomer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Birthday cruise. Boarded coach from Manchester Airport to Southampton. Best to be said for coach station was disorganised chaos. Eventually board coach for a pleasant journey to Southampton. Embarkation was easy and efficient. Found cabin which was a nice sized balcony cabin. Was quite clean (seals around shower where dirty and mouldy but cabin steward cleaned these once pointed ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

More was wrong than right. Shocking!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seabourn Pursuit

PTMiami
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was billed by Seabourn as an "ultra-luxury" small cruise/expedition ship experience. I was SO DISAPPOINTED! All my friends know I LOVE to scuba dive and snorkel, and Seabourn promised both on their website for this cruise. They even had a bonus: two submarines would take us on underwater journeys. I was going to be in heaven -- or so I thought. Instead, this ship cancelled almost all its ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Destination Cruise Reviews
Oman Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.