Our family have traveled at MSC ships before from Durban South Africa but this last cruise was very disappointing. Boarding took 4 hrs of various queues at the new durban cruise terminal. Ship feels extremely crowded even jf to be expected this time around was extremely crowded, service is extra slow at all areas with what looks like an understaffed ship with very overworked staff. Staff is ...
Dealing with Azamara precruise was a nightmare. They actually "lost" one of our bookings and don't get me started on their website!!
We were therefore very pleasantly surprised at how well our cruise went. The fact that there were less than 400 passengers may have helped but everything from embarkation on was so easy. Never had to queue for anything.
We did ask our cabin attendant to remove ...
Special birthday pressie to ourselves. Much prefer a smaller ship and the Pursuit turned out to be only half full which whilst even more comfortable for us must have been a disappointment for Azamara. Did mean there were numerous quiet places around the ship where passengers could sit etc and it was rare to struggle to get a seat anywhere. Despite the obvious spare capacity upgrades were very ...
I travelled with my dad on Sinfonia Nov 2011 after the passing of my brother. The ship was stranded in Capetown Harbor for most of the trip due to extremely bad weather, however, the experience on the ship was very enjoyable and the staff were amazing.
This trip on 8 Dec on MSC Splendida, to Mozambique was a total disaster, from embarkation to end. It was horribly managed. During embarkation, ...
We experienced our 1st family cruise to the portuguese island, mozambique. The children absolutely loved the experience. The food,drinks,entertainment and shopping was wonderful. Food was prepared well and delicious, staff were all very attentive and well informed. The pool areas were clean and well maintained. We purchased the Aurea experience and that was a good decision as we could dine in the ...
We booked a cabin for myself, my wife and our two teens - it was our first boat cruise. We were spoiled and handled extremely professsionally by all members of staff from the cleaning staff to the waiters and butlers. The embarcation process went smooth and our bags were delivered to our rooms quickly. The crew assisted with all our questions and helped out to make us feel at home. Food was always ...
The ship itself is wonderful, well laid out, constant cleaning & maintenance daily.
Very clean & fantastic staff in bars, pool area’s & toilets.
The buffet has plenty of choices although food could be hotter at times.
My biggest gripe are the reception & excursion staff. I’m not sure how they were employed as customer service should be first & fore within any company.
Arrogant & ...
Like most people we spoke to we chose this cruise because of the port stops in Alexandria, Safaga and Jordan ( Petra ) all of which were cancelled. Other cruise lines were still using these ports. Also a lot of passengers only found out about the cancellations either when they embarked or after flying in to the embarkation port. Too late to cancel. Disgraceful treatment led to a lot of disgruntled ...
Great itinerary with very interesting ports alas the highlight ports were cancelled without being informed of this change and no interesting ports were added.
Embarkation was easy and organised
The highlight were the exceptional staff especially cabin dinner and entertainment staff so friendly and cooperative
Poor nightly shows the best was done by the crew
Good was good except not ...
Itinerary- Africa at the top of my bucket list. Most ports were readily available to walk through. Ship tours ranged in price- from inexpensive to YIKES! Even though I now travel solo, I was comfortable and at ease. Staff on board exceptional- always willing to answer questions, give directions when we got lost or needed more information. Cabin stewards were always going the extra mile to make ...