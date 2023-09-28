ship - good condition but poorly laid out.
food - excellent at times and lacking at others.
service - staff all have smiles and want to please but seem to lack direction and management.
daily schedule - sadly lacking; not enough activities during the day. all port lectures mysteriously scheduled for 6:30 at night interfering with cocktails and dinner. Obvious limited budget for speakers. ...
We first sailed on the Epic in 2016 and had a great time. The entertainment in particular was brilliant and the staff were great so we looked forward to returning for a 12 night European cruise this year. The deterioration was obvious from the minute we got on to the ship, no welcome from a crew member and glass of fizz. The entertainment, which had been so good before, was the biggest ...
We’ve cruised about 14 times on Orincess, Celebrity and RCL. I think that the industry has changed a lot since our first cruise together in 2002 so, it’s hard to fairly compare that first one with this one. NCL can be nicknamed “Nickel-and-dimed” Cruise Line. Initial fares are unbelievably low and that should have been a red flag. They hawk their free drink package but sock you for 20% ...
We have sailed with marella about 8 times now but never again! If you could give a minus score we would have done! It did not get off to a good start when the plane we were due to fly on to corfu missed the runway at leed/bradford causing absolute chaos. We were eventually transferred to manchester and flew from there arriving in the early hours of the morning.
Just as an add to show tui ...
This was an enjoyable cruise and excellent itinerary but one or two things stop me from giving it a five * rating.
The Good:
1. Food was generally of a very high standard (with one exception detailed below)
2. Staff are as friendly and jovial as ever
3. Cabin was comfortable, if a little rough around the edges.
4. All ports of call were enjoyable: Koper, Trieste, Dubrovnik and ...
We cruised on Marella Explorer for two weeks from Corfu from 6th October to the Adriatic and the Aegean. Our only complaint was about flying into and out of Corfu Airport, absolute chaos!! And try as hard as they do there is nothing Tui can do about it. We will never fly to Corfu again.
This was our first cruise with Marella having only cruised previously with P&O. The Marella Explorer ...
18 months since we have been on board Azamara and two years since we have been on board the Quest, but within minutes of embarking the Quest for an 8 night Croatia intensive cruise, we were greeted by several officers and welcomed back as family. You can’t put a price on that. One of the major benefits of small ship cruising.
It was a smooth and speedy embarkation - we were on the ship ...
A very nice cruise. I was surprised that the entertainment was very good. 6 young people, the cruise director and assistant cruise director. The cruise director, Eric, has an extensive resume. He was fantastic. We didn't get to see his main performance one night because the venue was full. 590 passengers (capacity 670) and there were 50 people turned away??? They took us all ashore one night for a ...
Decided to do a special Mother/Daughter trip and my mother requested an Oceania Cruise since she has sailed with them before. She raved about their food and we both love food so we decided on a Mediterranean cruise since I had never been to that area before.
Embarkation:
I would never use Oceania Air again unless they changed their process. Getting to the ship and back home were both ...
We went on an Azamara cruise of the Mediterranean before Covid and really enjoyed it. However, we were very disappointed in the food on this cruise with the exception of the desserts - they were great! We fought with Azamara throughout the cruise trying to get credit for our full onboard credit. They did get it fixed in the end, but it was a major hassle.
The entertainment was worse than ...