I had recently heard of a Christmas Market Cruise and was looking forward to such a unique experience. It surpassed anything that I had imagined and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a different type of trip. The Avalon ship was so special; it was beautifully maintained and expertly staffed. My room was immaculate and thoughtfully designed: a lot of storage, a huge bathroom and a ...
The cruise itself was phenomenal but the staff made it truly special. The crew members were extremely warm and kind. The attention to detail was spot on.
There were 3 restaurants on the Amamagna.
The food was delicious. There were plenty of options and it was good quality.
The app made it easy to keep track of our schedule and we also had a daily itinerary with the times delivered ...
This was our 8th river cruise however the only three were in France on Uniworld and because the other cruises involved small ships there isn’t a good comparison (the Viking Vietnam was outstanding).
We chose this because we had never been in Bulgaria or Romania and like wine! Except for Hungary our earlier experiences were in Yugoslavia in the 70’s so nice to see what had changed.
Other ...
Well right from the tome we arrived at the airport in Munich from the time we departed from Budapest its hospitality at its best.
The whole crew of Avolon View was amazing from the cruise director Catorine from the hotel management incharge Thomas and his whole crew especially Ali who is a gem of a person and he should be promoted to guest relationship manager he's really great at what he does ...
We were celebrating our 40th anniversary and wanted to commemorate it with a special trip. So, where/how do we even start?
First, I seldom take the time to write reviews, much less lengthy ones. This trip, and Viking, made an indelible impression on me, so I’m investing the time. Bottom Line: You should seriously consider this cruise trip and do it with Viking.
VIKING AEGIR ...
Wanted to travel the Danube for it's great itinerary and finish with 3 great capitals of their respective countries - ie build up to the best!
Weather was spectacular - we were very lucky as this time of year it had predicted a lot of rain which we didn't get thank goodness.
This ship is excellent, modern, thoughtful design with great amenities and superb helpful and friendly staff. The ...
We booked late for a River Cruise with Avalon, leaving Vilshofen on October 24th.
We flew to Munich, then made our own transfer arrangements to the boat, the Envision.
It was a first river cruise for us & once on the boat, it was sheer luxury!
From the moment we stepped out of our taxi and were told to leave our cases for the crew, this set the tone for the whole trip.
The staff, the ...
We chose Avalon 3 years ago, right before Covid started and originally were going to cruise the Rhine. Re-booked for 2022, we both got Covid a week before the cruise and could not go. However, Avalon gave us another year to use our credit - amazing, as we didn't purchase travel insurance. We switched to the Danube River cruise because it fit our schedule best. Everything surpassed our ...
We chose this cruise line and time as it suited our time preference from Amsterdam to Budapest.
The Luna is a new ship and it far exceeded our expectations
The meals and food available is quite extent. We didn’t get a drinks package as we don’t drink too much but it probably is worth it if you do like a drink or two
We had to change ships to the Destiny due to the low river levels ...
We selected the October 15, 2023 Viking River cruise Capitals of Eastern Europe on the Viking Kadlin based on our previous wonderful experience on the Waterways of The Tsars on the Viking Truvor. The day before we left for our Prague pre-excursion we received an email stating “As you may be aware, the Danube River is currently experiencing low water levels.” NO I was not aware of low water levels; ...