I’m taking the time to leave a positive review of this ship for those who are doing their research as I was. 5 days before my Fiancé and I set sail for a week on the Euribia I stupidly started looking at reviews and of course, people only take the time to leave negative ones and not positive. I was thoroughly panicked.
However - We loved the ship, the crew were great, the balcony room and it’s ...
Me and my mother just love this cruise out of Rotterdam for Christmas. Food in MDR and Buffet was good, hot and a wide variety at all days.
Entertainment great for younger and older people.
Theater shows nice most of the days.
Carousel lounge was the venue where we every evening with a 16 people Big Band and 2 singers ( Michael Buble like ).
This was our 8th cruise on a MSC ship and ...
I cruise about 2x/year. Over the past few years, half of my cruises have been on Viking. The Christmas market cruise was my first Viking river cruise. While the Christmas markets were interesting, the cruise was hampered by the high river levels that prevented ships from travelling under bridges. (Last year when I considered a river cruise I passed since at the time the rivers in Europe were too ...
We chose this cruise for holiday market and seeing the charm of Paris and other towns. It was disappointing as we only visited a couple markets. The optional tours were disappointing except for Normandy. Not sure why Vernon was selected as it was a little bleak. Optional tour sightseeing Paris was a mob scene in the high end shopping district. I would rather have walked thru affordable stores ...
This is my 5th cruise, having travelled mainly with RC and P&O before this. Overall it was a good experience for being first time with MSC in Yacht Club.
Cabin was excellent- good size, clean, tidy, comes with a complementary choice of alcohol (ranging from hard liquor/champagne/wine) to take home with. Mini bar refilled daily, drinks are included, but note that snacks are included for the ...
The ship is basic having sailed on others it was a poor relation. We had the drinks package which is worth buying just a shame the bar staff are so slow to serve you.
We kept asking for a bowl of crisps but they are so reluctant to give you any I don’t know why, we asked every night but only managed two bowls after asking several times, most of the time they just ignored us.
The restaurant ...
19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed.
Le Harve & Rotterdam
From embarkation onwards was great.
Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional.
Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all.
Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
Listed as a Christmas Market cruise docking at places I have visited before, I expected the emphasis to be on the Christmas markets. I expected on board education sessions, at least one, on the long history of the markets and how each one is unique with the same underpinnings. Educational moment on the foods served at the markets would have been appreciated. Biggest disappointment was paying ...
We chose this cruise specifically for the christmas markets but what we received was a lot of bus time and enrichment tours with tons of time walking and seeing things we were not really interested in. first time in paris, christmas market non existent, did get about 10 minutes for a picture of the effie tower . hotel in paris ok but nothing t write home about, trip to trier, walking in the ...
I’ve cruised all cruise lines and MSC has to be the worst, Currently on MSC EURIBIA, My first and last time on MSC. small cabins, not enough staff onboard. Waited 40 mins to order a drink. Cabins not being cleaned, the noise in staterooms are loud, rude unfriendly bar staff. One good thing, it’s made me really appreciate Royal Caribbean. MSC have no idea how to run a cruise, they called this a ...