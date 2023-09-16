We love NCL, Sapphire level 20+ cruises, however, this cruise was pretty bad.
1- Cruise management
Many problems could have been prevented with better management. With 10+ busses returning from excursions at lunchtime the main dining room was closed . This created a chaotic situation at the Garden Cafe and the Irish Pub with no seating available.
Assigning excursions to busses was also ...
We sailed around Britain to meet family.
The stops were great shame we never made France due to strikes.
My husband is in a wheelchair and I truly can fault the staff they were so helpful and accommodating. They went out of their way to make his holiday truly amazing.
I'm gluten free and golly did I struggle, I had to keep asking if things were gluten free as nothing was marked. They ...
This was probably our once in a lifetime United Kingdom cruise -- 7 ports in 10 days -- England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. From the British Museum in London to war museums and, oh so many, castles, the overall trip ticked many boxes. Because this trip was port heavy, time and experience on the ship were more limited than usual. But, this was our 3rd trip on the Regal ...
Fresh off a 10-day British Isles on the Regal Princess from 9/29-10/9. Overall, had a wonderful trip with 4 people in our party. Emerald deck Deluxe Balcony Obstructed view. No issues with the view, only the top of the lifeboats which were flat and you could see perfectly above them. The balcony actually felt heated because of being on deck 8. Embarkation was literally like 15 minutes but we ...
Our previous cruise with NCL in Mar 23 was very disappointing and we vowed not to cruise with them again, however, we came across this reasonably priced and local cruise for us around the British Isles, Holland, Belgium and France. We expected the worse, but were pleasantly surprised. The ship is a bit tired in places and the décor old fashioned but we liked it. It was clean and spotless ...
This was supposed to have been a cruise of a lifetime. We had been planning this cruise for five years. We were so disappointed.
First the food... We booked with a coupon for four specialty restaurants. The first was the steak house Cagney. I have had better steaks at Western Sizzlen. I got the filet, medium well. it was literality burnt on the outside and raw on the inside. My wife ...
This was a last minute booking, literally. We were docking in Southampton on a Celebrity Cruise when we booked this sailing departing two days later. Previously only sailed with Seabourn and Celebrity, if we had accepted the poor reviews of this ship at face value we would never have booked it - and that would have been a shame.
All the speciality dining restaurants were excellent to the extent ...
We chose this itinerary as we wanted to do London (5 days prior) and the British isles. We had a standard balcony. It worked for us but I think I prefer the deluxe balcony with a bit more room. Our room steward, Romy, was excellent. The September weather, although pleasantly cool, didn’t lend itself to sitting out on a balcony nor sunbathing. No big deal. We enjoyed the ports especially Cork, ...
We cruised on this same ship - Regal about 4 yrs ago on the Baltic Cruise. The quality of the food and service since then has improved. The dining room dinners were very good - better than 4 yrs ago. The service seemed better too. Our attendants were on the ball. The first cruise on Regal we had mini suite and this time we had mini suite one level higher and one room further forward. The cabin ...
This was our first time on a Viking cruise. We had taken many other cruises with various different companies in the past.
We had heard good things about Viking.
Both my husband and I thought the entire cruise was just average. We did experience bad weather during our cruise and missed a total of 4 ports, so instead of only having 1 sea day we had 5.
The company said since it was weather ...