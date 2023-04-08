  • Newsletter
Samoa Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 262 Samoa Cruise Reviews

An enjoyable Cruise on a quality product.

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Majestic Princess

dagel
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to get us back to our home port, without the need for a long flight at the end. We had commenced a Panama trip in April on the Island Princess, unfortunately, we were medically evacuated after day one. The trip on the Majestic was a last-minute booking to make up for our missed holiday. The ship was the biggest we have cruised on and although very well laid out we would still ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Fine time on the Majestic

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Majestic Princess

Crusty Cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second transpacific relocation cruise with Princess and was originally chosen to fit in LA pre-cruise and the port call to Maui. The change in itinerary due to the devastating fires on Maui was a disappointment but resulted in a bonus stop-over in Moorea which is some ways even surpasses the beauty of Bora Bora which now doesn't cater for ships of Majestic's size. Boarding in LA ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Way better than expected :)

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Grand Princess

nzrainbow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First cruise post Covid. Normally I cruise regularly on both Holland America and Princess. I deliberately kept my expectations low and given the large numbers of negative comments and complaints I noted prior to departure I wasn't expecting a really great cruise.... I was very pleasantly surprised. Embarkation in Honolulu was the quickest ever.... I arrived at the pier at 11am picked up my ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Old Ship - Poor Public Areas/Entertainment/Service

Review for a Hawaii Cruise on Volendam

tc5903
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Selected this cruise to celebrate my wife's retirement. She wanted to sail to/through French Polynesia. First HA cruise. Despite the warnings about HA appealing to an older demographic (average age is 70), that has not been a problem at all. But after many cruises on Princess & Celebrity, the level of service particularly in the restaurant has been disappointing. The menu descriptions bear no ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Horrible experience. Terrible Cruise Director and schedule!!!!!!

Review for a Hawaii Cruise on Volendam

Not so happy cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected this cruise because of the itinerary and wanted to see the South Pacific! Three ports visited on a Sunday! NOTHING OPEN! Except a McDonalds in one port. Papeete was a two day stop and was closed for a national holiday Veterans Day. The excitement was watching the re-provisioning of the ship. Another port and a canceled port we cruised around the destination and looked at it from ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

A wonderful cruise

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Coral Princess

alirat153
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I love the Pacific Ocean, the islands and the Pacific People. I like a lot of sea days as shore visits take a toll of my damaged feet. I'm a loyal Princess cruiser and also have been on the Coral Princess before and love the smaller ship with the amazing quirky decor. In terms of the staff - they were all so lovely and friendly. I've added a photo to show that we are not the average couple, ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Great Pacific cruise from Brisbane to Hawaii and back

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Coral Princess

Morgy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were in a mini suite on Dolphin deck …we had water ingress through the balcony after rain but Mr Fixit came with his trolley and repairs were done asap . Well done! Our stateroom steward Romella was delightful ….our room was attended to while we were at breakfast without fail ! The bed was so comfortable as were the pillows. Lots of storage and hanging space and the bathroom was quite spacious ...
Sail Date: May 2023

No Duty of Care

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Coral Princess

MACFILE
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

*Princess contacted us as the previous cruise had been cancelled. (BNE to BNE) They offered BNE to Syd, we declined. The first red flag was when we were given a 'personal cruise advisor, not in Australia but the US' What? The time zone made it impossible for us to communicate at a suitable time. Messages constantly missed, therefore had to wait for the next opportunity to speak. This ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Sydney to Vancouver Trans Pacific.

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Noordam

Bogie Man
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Boarded in Sydney and with the VeriFLY app in hand we were onboard in 15 minutes. Our suite was ready and we dropped off our carry on bags and headed to the Lido. We had a signature suite which we received via an upgrade offer. We had booked a veranda cabin, and the upgrade offer to a suite was too good of a deal to pass up. Overall we enjoyed the ship and the 25 day sailing. We had 2 very ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Superior Verandah Suite

Shipshape

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Noordam

zsiga
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The main focus of this trip was to visit relatives in New Zealand and Australia. After spending a month travelling around the 2 countries we decided to board the Noordam to sail back to Vancouver. We found the ship very clean and well maintained. The cabin was adequate with a great balcony. There was an issue with the air conditioning in our stateroom which took 3 days to fix but we were ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

