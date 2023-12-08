Our family have traveled at MSC ships before from Durban South Africa but this last cruise was very disappointing. Boarding took 4 hrs of various queues at the new durban cruise terminal. Ship feels extremely crowded even jf to be expected this time around was extremely crowded, service is extra slow at all areas with what looks like an understaffed ship with very overworked staff. Staff is ...
I thought the ship was wonderful.however the entertainment on board left a sour taste in my mouth, they have their own onboard busker, who was rubbish to be fair, Frankie was a good singer, but the Triptonic group i was not impressed with. Our Cabin was outside with a window which i was impressed with, as the size is decent as well, and the walk in wardrobe was a great idea, all ships should have ...
We have just returned from Cruise N336 which was the 2023 Christmas Cruise to the Canary Islands
with P&O Cruises aboard the MV Ventura where we had a Suite, one of the best rooms on the ship.
Unless things change however, has been our last cruise with P&O.
Prices are increasing at a rapid rate yet there are constantly cutting services, they are no longer value
for money or premium. ...
Had cruised on Ventura pre covid and 10 plus other cruises, reasonable standard not wow but ok . Now its standards have fallen so far, cost cutting to the bones ferry companies provide better. Cabin cleaned bed made if requested with card in lock once a day no turn down.,Bathroom no apparent cleaning as nothing ever moved mould in tiles grout coming out..Lack of vegetables on board asked for ...
This is our 4th time on Iona and once again a good experience. We had not done a Christmas cruise before and we were a little unsure but there was nothing to worry about. The organisation for Christmas dinner was perfect as was the meal itself. Just as the meal selections in the various restaurants throughout the trip were. We do not tend to go to Horizons very often but there seemed to be plenty ...
We've had an amazing time on our 1st Marella cruise and would certainly cruise with them again, may be on one of their adults only ship.
TUI were amazing with their flight from London Luton to Tenerife which went smoothly with no delays and great onboard service. This was followed by excellent organisation of TUI transfers from airport to ship whereby they took your luggage off you at the ...
Booked a balcony cabin for a trip around the Canaries and up to Madeira fly cruise reasonably well organised.
The balcony cabin was spacious, but sadly showing its age over the seven days. The steward Teo was excellent keeping the cabin immaculate.
The buffet fared much better food was hot and plentiful with courteous and pleasant staff, but at times it was the rugby scrum. We were ...
I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium.
Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
I travelled with my dad on Sinfonia Nov 2011 after the passing of my brother. The ship was stranded in Capetown Harbor for most of the trip due to extremely bad weather, however, the experience on the ship was very enjoyable and the staff were amazing.
This trip on 8 Dec on MSC Splendida, to Mozambique was a total disaster, from embarkation to end. It was horribly managed. During embarkation, ...
We experienced our 1st family cruise to the portuguese island, mozambique. The children absolutely loved the experience. The food,drinks,entertainment and shopping was wonderful. Food was prepared well and delicious, staff were all very attentive and well informed. The pool areas were clean and well maintained. We purchased the Aurea experience and that was a good decision as we could dine in the ...