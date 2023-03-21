Point of embarkation was in Manila, this was the beginning of the nightmare in this cruise . Very chaotic embarkation. Port was too old and doesn’t meet international standards . No porters and we had 6 luggages we had to literally push through inside the building . Check in took very long and the representative made 2 mistakes 2x interchanging me and my sister’s pictures and personal info even ...
Just completed Manila to Port Klang cruise as first of back-to-back.
First the good bits. Most of the service staff are fantastic - wait staff, stateroom attendants and bar staff are friendly and efficient. They aim to provide a quality service. Food is generally excellent at this price point. Actually better than expected but we didn't go near the buffet which always looked chaotic and the ...
I wanted to cruise in Southeast Asia. Starting poor service in transport from airport to port. Lots of bus but whoever organized the transport does not know what they’re doing. We were waiting in the hot bus for 2 hours before transported to the port. Embarkation was a pure hell, chaotic and disorganized, this is only the beginning of security in the the port not even checking in. They should have ...
This was a cruise to Asia, cruising with a close friend and our wives. The ports were interesting, and tours were OK. Highlights included stops in Vietnam and Boracay in the Philippines, also stops in Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan and Singapore. There were a number of ports which required use of tenders, which were generally OK.
There were some silly issues with the crew, which the Captain, who ...
My mother and I selected this cruise date / itinerary 12 months before departure. It included Japan and Hong Kong which were key to our travel desires.
Let’s start with the challenges.
We booked a “Guaranteed Oceanview Room”. Mistake. Should have selected our room at reservation.
We were upgraded to a Verandah room directly under the pool deck. The deck scraping at odd hours was not ...
We enjoyed our 14 cruise to Se Asia on the Silver Whisper. This was our 2nd cruise with Silver Sea . The ship is a bit tires and showing it’s 21+ years in service. We loved the itinerary Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and finishing in Thailand. The staff on board were excellent , especially our cruise director Moss. We never had to ask for anything ; there was always someone there to ...
We chose this ship mainly because of the itinerary. The cabin was designed well and of reasonable size with a walk in closet and a balcony. The food in all restaurants was superb varied and with reasonable wine offerings. The excursions were as advertised and well managed. The smaller number of passengers made the general feeling of very few passengers on board and lots of room on excursions. The ...
Chose this cruise for the itinerary from Hong Kong to Bangkok via cities and remote islands in the Philippines, a brief call in Malaysian Borneo, and two nights in Ho Chi Minh City - fascinating to visit rapidly developing countries under different political systems. We enjoyed most of the included excursions but underestimated the sapping effect of the heat and humidity. For our convenience, we ...
After over 50 cruises, I thought it would make sense to sail Cunard. BIG mistake. The Queen Elizabeth was coming out of a dry dock just prior to our cruise, so I expected to step aboard an almost new, spiffy ship. That didn't happen. There were broken items in the Lido, in the Casino, in the Laundry rooms and in the public bathrooms. And everything that was broken on Day 1 stayed broken to the end ...
We were attracted by the interesting Asian itinerary and the small ship size ( 300 pax max )
The cruise was of a high quality with both the hardware and software ( service levels ) in top order. The positive and optimistic attitude of the crew from the Captain, Officers to deck hands was outstanding. This created an excellent passenger experience.
The cabin was extremely comfortable and ...