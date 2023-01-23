1. bathtub is mouldy, toilet smells like dirty public toilet. Made compliants but no improvement.
2. Everything on the ship aren’t being maintained and very dated, e.g. Pantry water tab (to wash hands) not working, not just one of them but every single one.
3. Staff need a lot more training, the worst customer service I have ever experienced on a cruise ship. E.g. in the Pantry, one of the ...
Luminosa is a mid-sized ship by today's standards; we found it generally clean and well-maintained. There was a small amount of vibration in places but very little engine or exhaust noise as found on other ships we have been on. It seems like a quiet, solid ship although we had very calm sailing and couldn't assess her stability. We found the air conditioning a bit cold for comfort in some ...
This was our first experience with P&O Australia and our expectations were not high. The 10 night cruise was to Papua New Guinea and consisted of four ports and six sea days. This cruise was sold out.
Before we departed Brisbane Cruise Terminal the captain announced that due to civil unrest in Rabaul we would no longer be visiting that port. We were looking forward to Rabaul as this seemed to ...
We chose Pacific Encounter because the itinerary included ports in Papua New Guinea that we were keen to visit and sample the culture. The check-in system at Brisbane Port is diabolically inadequate! After standing in a long line for more than 100 minutes to board the vessel, we eventually made it to our cabin. While we were unpacking an announcement from the captain told us that due to ‘civil ...
Chose this cruise to visit places we hadn't been to for a while. Wonderful time for a budget cruise. Balcony room was spotless. Stewards spoilt us .The staff were absolute legends, from the captain down, friendly patient efficient..loved them. Themed nights were same ol same ol. They should change them a bit..they were the same as the last cruise we were on. The music was most excellent "Solid ...
The Pacific Explorer, just like its sister ships in Australia, is a horrible old relic with rust everywhere and daggy old cabins - it really needs to be scrapped.
I had a terrible customer service retail experience where I was treated like an imbecile. I advised P&O of my awful experience through multiple channels, but have never received any acknowledgement of my complaint or an apology. I ...
We chose this cruise because it was cheap. you get what you pay for!! after the last p&o cruise, i swore i would never use p&o again. the food in all free restaurents was tasteless, poorly prepaired, poor quality & with little variety. i thought it may have improved, but it hasn't.
Drinks are double the price of any other cruise line considering they are pouring 1/2 nips (30ml) for $11. ...
I’d wanted to do the PNG cruise, so when the bargain balconies became available on the Coral late last year, I signed up. The cruise left from Brisbane where I have family to drop me off at the port.
Embarkation/Debarkation
It was just so organised after the debacle I had had to endure at Station Pier last Nov. I was dropped off at 11am. My boarding time was noon. There were attendants ...
The Coral Princess was recommended to us by a Youtuber and they were shown to be so right. In brief I loved it.
The embarkation process from Brisbane was not as chaotic as I feared and we were on board in under 30 minutes. However I have to say that lots of people ignored their arrival notifications and they were the cause of any difficulty others may have faced.
Our Balcony Cabin seemed ...
We chose this cruise primarily for the itiniary and except for the New Zealand ports (Auckland and Bay of Islands) everything was new to us. There is no doubt that sailing on a luxury ship like Silver Shadow through Melanesia, Micronesia and the Philippines can't get any better and Silversea did an excellent job choreographing the whole process.
This was our first Silversea experience as we've ...