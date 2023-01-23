Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Coral Princess

The Coral Princess was recommended to us by a Youtuber and they were shown to be so right. In brief I loved it. The embarkation process from Brisbane was not as chaotic as I feared and we were on board in under 30 minutes. However I have to say that lots of people ignored their arrival notifications and they were the cause of any difficulty others may have faced. Our Balcony Cabin seemed ...