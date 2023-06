Review for a Panama Cruise on Panorama II

I chose this cruise based on the pictures on their website, and also the itinerary, the ship looked gorgeous, almost like new, sleek and modern. I was very surprised when first boarding to see stains all over the seat cushions, I wasn't sure if it was oil or grease, and wearing light colored shorts I was VERY reluctant to sit on them. The wood tables just looked worn, unbefitting such a fine ...