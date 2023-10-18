This was mine and my husbands first cruise. We had chosen this as our Honeymoon so decided to do the Arcadia as child free and we wanted to see the Northern Lights.
I knew this cruise would be older generation (I am 40 and one of youngest there)
I had done my research and we booked a year in advance (one so we could save up and have balcony room for space and two so we had plenty of time ...
First Cruise with P & O and extremely disappointing. Definitely not good value for money.
The ship is old and tired. We had a wonderful cabin steward, who was helpful and friendly. Our cabin was clean but in need of a whole refurbishment. The first night we dined in The Meridian, the service was awful, we waited 50 minutes for our starter, then 50 minutes for our main. The wine arrived with ...
We chose Cunard because it was named as a Northern Lights Cruise. We wanted to see Norway, Northern Lights and Viking Villages.
The Cunard transfers to get to the ship and back were seamless. Great flights, the shuttle service was on time and accommodating both directions. The ship onboard and offboard process was seamless and easy.
The cabin steward and purser staff were very helpful and ...
We had a fabulous time on this Northern Lights cruise and readers can look up my Live From thread on the Cunard boards for more detail.
We sail with a toddler which is unusual for Cunard but their kids club is great. Our child is under 2 so we have to remain with her in the kids club during the day but between 6 and 11pm, they put out travel cots and you can leave your sleeping child while you ...
Well what can I say, this two day mini cruise was brilliant throughout.
We live in Essex and drove to the Port of Tilbury where we boarded one of two coaches to Bristol.
We arrived in good time at Bristol, and were checked in and were onboard in no time.
Our two previous cruises had been on very large ships with 6,000 passengers plus, so we wondered how this smaller ship would ...
It seems we were pretty lucky going across the Bay of Biscay - other ships on the same night had real problems. Perhaps our ‘luck’ was the result of the excellent stabilisers on Bollette.
There were a lot of lectures which would appeal to passengers selecting a Cruise round Roman Spain. It was also useful that you could watch them live or recorded in your cabin.
We stopped at some lovely ...
Occasions when all the Fred Olsen ships gather in one port are few and far between. We missed Bergen and Cadiz but were determined to do this one. Of course it was originally billed as 'Four Freds in Funchal' but the sale of Braemar has reduced the fleet to three. In fact the weather and various other unfortunate happenings meant that we on Bolette were the only ones who had a cruise that went to ...
I flew from Houston to London and arrived the day before the cruise. I stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn in Heathrow and would highly recommend it. This was my first time on P&O Cruises. It mainly caters to British cruisers and many of the passengers I met have only cruised P&O. Their website states that their Elegant Nights are very formal. Many of the men wore tuxes, but some wore a jacket ...
We have been on over 80 cruises and about 30 with Princess. We booked this because of the itinerary and that it had a glass dome over the pool. The pool area was not heated and we sat on the chaise lounges with our coats on. I will only comment on the things that Princess had control over.
The Good: Embarkation was probably one of the best we have encountered. Disembarkation was also the ...
The cruise was a fairly typical cruise until the final night of the cruise. I was standing on my room's balcony observing the departure from the port of Le Havre, France. Now remember that every cruise line you have ever sailed on repeatedly lectures you on not throwing anything overboard. I was standing there enjoying the departure when I was deluged with an unknown liquid from the deck above. I ...