Nicaragua Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
257 reviews

1-10 of 257 Nicaragua Cruise Reviews

Wellness cruise

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Neptune

Cynthia Murray
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the Viking Panama Canal 16 day cruise because of the opportunity for extended sea days mixed with South American tropical ports of call. This itinerary afforded us ample time aboard to take advantage of multiple Nordic Spa days, daily promenade walks at sunrise, sunsets on our veranda and star lite nights. Quiet times to sunbath with a good book or reflect upon the soul stirring live ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

West Indies Explorer

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Viking Sky

PJH1
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was my very first ocean cruise. I had specific requirements in my search for the right cruise. I wasn’t interested in a party atmosphere with loud disco music, I wanted to avoid children running around the ship, and I wasn’t interested in spending time with gambling or casinos. I wanted a cruise with diverse dining options in restaurants that didn’t require me to become best friends with a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Bad ship

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Insignia

Harv914
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise for 20 days had lots of problems. Most importantly, the temperature on board was uncontrolled. The ship was freezing. People wore sweaters everywhere. The polo grill was so cold you couldn't eat in the front area. We were told that the AC is broken and the thermostats don't work. That also includes the cabins. The AC is either on or off with no controls. the shore excursions were ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Too many unusual regulations and charges.

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Insignia

Senior Single
10+ Cruises • Age 90s

I had chosen the Insignia to do something that was closer to home in the USA. The dates of this Panama Canal cruise were great, and the solo price seemed quite reasonable. My flight to San Francisco and overnight at Hotel Focus was fine. Took a taxi for $40 to the pier. Once on board, I felt my solo ocean view cabin was a bit "close", and the bathroom absolutely tiny. I am much smaller than ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Well a floating nursing home is how it is best described - that said we met some great people and visited some amazing places.

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Insignia

grada289
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Overall trip was fantastic but first and last time with this line. Embarkation - Fast and easy - we walked on the ship and checked in in the Insignia Lounge to get ticked off we had watched the safety video then dropped our carry on off at our cabin and went for lunch all in under an hour. DINING/FOOD/DRINKS,- - we found waves,the food hall/Terrace all good with some daily changes in food ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Nil

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Insignia

ChanHarris
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My friend’s strong recommendation. Just want to compare with other cruise lines and plan for future cruise planning. There is no veranda room available when I booked this cruise in May 2023. It is hard to compare Apple to Apple with other cruise lines of the same cabin class. For sure I won’t cruise on Oceania small ship again as the entertainment is less attractive and almost the same ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Challenges cruising with Holland America

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Volendam

Casperb41
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because it ended at our home port of Vancouver BC . It was also our first cruise with the Holland America line. Prior to boarding we had to sit on rows of chairs the were so close together that gave us a feeling of clostaphobia. Upon embarking we were informed that our suites had not been made available due to cleaning etc, so we had to find a spot to sit untill ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Verandah Suite

A fabulous adventure

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Volendam

dianeh
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Bucket list and a .uch needed break! Bonus was returning to Vancouver. We were upgraded from a window G to a larger window cabin 25**. No complaints. Our cabin stewards were terrific and always attended to everything. We both felt at home and after 21 days we hadn't grown tired of the pampering! The Ocean Band was our go to after dinner. And the food! Fabulous! Ate in the dining room, and 2x ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

Could have been perfect

Review for a South America Cruise on Scenic Eclipse

Trishmc170
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose for a special birthday as liked the look and size of vessel when launched. The itinerary was very different and date worked well for us. all travel arrangements worked well and nice hotel overnight in Panama.Embarkation was very quick and shown straight to superb suite. Only one disappointment in cabin - the terrible and dangerous configuration of wardrobe door with bathroom door. Rest of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

World Cruise - not a true World Cruise - Do Not Waste your money or time

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Island Princess

TravelLizzy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A World Cruise (WC) was on my bucket list and Princess is our preferred Cruise Line (4 of us). This was NOT a cruise I would repeat nor recommend. The Island Princess is old and needs A LOT of repairs - rust, mildew, mold, water leaks, cabin entry doors not opening and more. All major safety issues - I worked in Transportation Safety for over 20 years and Island is NOT a safe ship unless it has ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

