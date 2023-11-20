Chosen as something different for family Xmas get together it was priced well for our whole family of 13 including 2 elderly parents. Having read the bad reviews pre booking, it was felt anything above that is a bonus and so pleased we ignored them.. right from ease of boarding, a wheel chair offered for a parent with some walking disability to get them through quickly. The rooms were clean, room ...
The Christmas cruise on Carnival Luminosa was expected to be very busy and full of families. As a family ourselves, we had a good time but felt some areas could be improved that are within the control of the crew. But I start with the positives:
Good:
1) The cabins were very good, with lots and lots of storage space, clean and the staff were very friendly and helpful.
2) The onboarding ...
Check-In
When arriving at the terminal in Sydney it was just under 30deg.C and we couldn't believe the length of the queue. Once inside the terminal (and in the shade), we were faced with further massive queues. Eventually collected our medallions and were ready to join another massive queue.
Cabin (Stateroom)
Very clean and looked after by the excellent Fernando.
Ship
Very well ...
We decided to travel to Brisbane to celebrate our anniversary on a cruise to the South Pacific, instead of our usual departure port of Sydney, as Ovation was headed to NZ.
This was our third Quantum class ship, and what a disappointment it was. The ship was overrun with unruly teenagers and their disinterested parents who did very little to control their offspring. Likely too busy ...
Just got back from the Island Hopper itinerary with Pacific Encounter out of Brisbane December 2023. Travelling as a family (husband, wife and 2 kids aged 2 and 4). Grandma also came along and stayed in the adjoining room, although not connected internally.
Our only other cruise was earlier this same year on Royal's Quantum of the Seas. I know comparing the 2 is like comparing apples and ...
I have sailed with Carnival many times, the last one pre Covid in February, 2020 and always found everything to be great.
We recently joined Splendor for a 10 night South Pacific cruise on December 4th, 2023.
Sadly the cost cutting on this cruise was very obvious with less security, cabin stewards, waiters, cleaners etc.
Almost everything is now controlled by a Carnival hub app now that ...
Choose this cruise for a short break and it served its purpose.
Had a nice balcony cabin (Deck 8) although some noise from deck nine, buffet dining, was a bit annoying.
Food and service was OK, not the best, but far from being the worst.
One big disappointment was the shore excursions.
1. Luecila Beach and Scenic, Overpriced and definitely not what its advertised as.
Paid A$114 ...
We had a terrific time on this cruise. It was the smoothest sailing I’ve ever experienced.
The food was excellent particularly in the Wonderland and Chops Grille restaurants, we weren’t going to dish out the extra dollars for these except on the first day the head waiter came over to us and said he’d do a deal being half price. So we asked at Wonderland if they could do us a deal and they did ...
We chose Carnival as my daughter had been on a previous cruise with them. The staff were so welcoming and fantastically helpful. Rosalyn our stewardess and all the other staff especially Frederico, Glenn, and so many others were unbelievably helpful with our everyday and dining experience. There didn't seem to be anything too difficult for them to assist and provide us with. The food was ...
We really just did this cruise to help us get to Diamond Plus, but would rather be cruising then sitting at home.
Ship hull looks bad, starting to look rusty and dirty, but inside ship is still good.
The entertainment was good especially the Freddie Mercury show, excellent. Seen most of the other shows before, but for first timers they are good. Noted no guest speaker this cruise, last ...