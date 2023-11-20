  • Newsletter
New Caledonia Cruise Reviews

3.7
1,160 reviews

1-10 of 1,160 New Caledonia Cruise Reviews

Wonderful Family Xmas Cruise

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

VLF1959
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chosen as something different for family Xmas get together it was priced well for our whole family of 13 including 2 elderly parents. Having read the bad reviews pre booking, it was felt anything above that is a bonus and so pleased we ignored them.. right from ease of boarding, a wheel chair offered for a parent with some walking disability to get them through quickly. The rooms were clean, room ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

You Get What You Pay For

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

UKvisitor
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Christmas cruise on Carnival Luminosa was expected to be very busy and full of families. As a family ourselves, we had a good time but felt some areas could be improved that are within the control of the crew. But I start with the positives: Good: 1) The cabins were very good, with lots and lots of storage space, clean and the staff were very friendly and helpful. 2) The onboarding ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Queues, Queues and more queues

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Royal Princess

Ned Buntline
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Check-In When arriving at the terminal in Sydney it was just under 30deg.C and we couldn't believe the length of the queue. Once inside the terminal (and in the shade), we were faced with further massive queues. Eventually collected our medallions and were ready to join another massive queue. Cabin (Stateroom) Very clean and looked after by the excellent Fernando. Ship Very well ...
Sail Date: December 2023

A very disappointing cruise

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

deedaoz
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to travel to Brisbane to celebrate our anniversary on a cruise to the South Pacific, instead of our usual departure port of Sydney, as Ovation was headed to NZ. This was our third Quantum class ship, and what a disappointment it was. The ship was overrun with unruly teenagers and their disinterested parents who did very little to control their offspring. Likely too busy ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Balcony

Great value for money for family of 4

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Pacific Encounter

S S Norton
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Just got back from the Island Hopper itinerary with Pacific Encounter out of Brisbane December 2023. Travelling as a family (husband, wife and 2 kids aged 2 and 4). Grandma also came along and stayed in the adjoining room, although not connected internally. Our only other cruise was earlier this same year on Royal's Quantum of the Seas. I know comparing the 2 is like comparing apples and ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Cost cutting a feature

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Carnival Splendor

wiz043
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I have sailed with Carnival many times, the last one pre Covid in February, 2020 and always found everything to be great. We recently joined Splendor for a 10 night South Pacific cruise on December 4th, 2023. Sadly the cost cutting on this cruise was very obvious with less security, cabin stewards, waiters, cleaners etc. Almost everything is now controlled by a Carnival hub app now that ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Quite a good cruise with a few let downs.

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

1Johno58
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Choose this cruise for a short break and it served its purpose. Had a nice balcony cabin (Deck 8) although some noise from deck nine, buffet dining, was a bit annoying. Food and service was OK, not the best, but far from being the worst. One big disappointment was the shore excursions. 1. Luecila Beach and Scenic, Overpriced and definitely not what its advertised as. Paid A$114 ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Smooth sailing

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

Juliej85
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a terrific time on this cruise. It was the smoothest sailing I’ve ever experienced. The food was excellent particularly in the Wonderland and Chops Grille restaurants, we weren’t going to dish out the extra dollars for these except on the first day the head waiter came over to us and said he’d do a deal being half price. So we asked at Wonderland if they could do us a deal and they did ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Wonderful holiday for a first cruise!

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Carnival Splendor

Happy Cruiser.
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose Carnival as my daughter had been on a previous cruise with them. The staff were so welcoming and fantastically helpful. Rosalyn our stewardess and all the other staff especially Frederico, Glenn, and so many others were unbelievably helpful with our everyday and dining experience. There didn't seem to be anything too difficult for them to assist and provide us with. The food was ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

8 nights to the islands and back to Brisbane

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

Astro Boy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We really just did this cruise to help us get to Diamond Plus, but would rather be cruising then sitting at home. Ship hull looks bad, starting to look rusty and dirty, but inside ship is still good. The entertainment was good especially the Freddie Mercury show, excellent. Seen most of the other shows before, but for first timers they are good. Noted no guest speaker this cruise, last ...
Sail Date: November 2023

