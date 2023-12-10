I’m taking the time to leave a positive review of this ship for those who are doing their research as I was. 5 days before my Fiancé and I set sail for a week on the Euribia I stupidly started looking at reviews and of course, people only take the time to leave negative ones and not positive. I was thoroughly panicked.
However - We loved the ship, the crew were great, the balcony room and it’s ...
Me and my mother just love this cruise out of Rotterdam for Christmas. Food in MDR and Buffet was good, hot and a wide variety at all days.
Entertainment great for younger and older people.
Theater shows nice most of the days.
Carousel lounge was the venue where we every evening with a 16 people Big Band and 2 singers ( Michael Buble like ).
This was our 8th cruise on a MSC ship and ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary/timing and the fact that Oceania is considered "near luxury".
This ship has most assuredly seen its finer day. It is dated and old feeling. Peeling paint on bathroom door. Discolored areas around doors and floor in tiny (very, very tiny) shower. I was told that men were going to the Spa to shower because they couldn't fit into the shower. Now maybe ...
We chose to sail on the Nieuw Statendam because we had sailed on this ship before and enjoyed it very much. I do not know what has happened to Holland America and this ship it was totally different from when we were last on this ship and also sailing with Holland. Our last cruise with them was June 2021.
First, upon arriving at the airport we had their airport to ship transfers. The older ...
The restaurant meals aboard the ship were perfect! We loved having so many choices for starters, salads, entrees, and desserts -- both daily offerings and regional specialties. The service was equally perfect -- all of the staff were so attentive to us and we could not have asked for better! They learned our names and were eager to serve us. After a couple of days, they often knew what ...
I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
I did a lot of research before we chose to sail with Avalon and I am so glad we did.
We opted for the 2 days in Lucerne before the cruise and that was a great choice.
I can't say enough about how wonderful the entire trip was from beginning to end. Starting with our hotels in Lucerne and Basel to the ease of the airport transfer from the boat in Amsterdam to the airport.
The boat was ...
What a major disappointment and complete waste of the thousands of dollars spent on this trip. My travel companions and I are experienced cruise travelers and will never travel Viking again.
The problems began several days before our sailing date, when Viking announced there would be a change in our ship without explaining the details why. Which means Viking was already aware the Rhine ...
I've cruised on 5 different cruise lines out of Florida, and Celebrity is one of my favorites. Cabin was a Celebrity Concierge Select cabin but was cheaper than a veranda, so I quickly booked it. It was the same size but with a smaller veranda than the regular veranda cabin I had on the Celebrity Silhouette in November. We got caught in a traffic tie-up and missed the special captain's lunch. We ...
I’m too late submitting my review to Celebrity, so I thought I’d post here. I took my first Celebrity Cruise this month (Dec ‘23) and I had preconceived notions it would be classy, if not a bit too much. I found the ship to be a smaller, lovely, dated ship, with plenty of fun and relaxation. There was ample things to do or not do, depending on your mood.
My biggest disappointment that will ...