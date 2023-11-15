Although the food is incredible, the service is extremely slow and low quality. If you are someone who enjoys poolside service, this cruise is not for you because the average time I waited for a drink was roughly 45 minutes to an hour, and they consistently get your order wrong. The average time for all of our food to come in the dining room was roughly 2.5 hours and I have had staff roll their ...
This was an extremely disappointing cruise. The boat is much older and the passengers where not friendly at all. The staff where friendly for the most part but we where turned away for dinners that we paid for because we did not dress fancy enough for their standards. Some of the staff made fun of my outfits and specifically my hats which fueled the guests prejudice. They where bot really very ...
The ports in Morocco attracted me as we had never been anywhere like that before. The shore excursions did not meet our needs so we went elsewhere. The cabin steward did not seem to be on the same ship with us as she seemed to have no idea what was expected of her. The food in the MDR was far below standard. I had trouble fining something on the menu that I wanted to eat many nights. The ...
main dining room service was excellent. Food was just ok. there were options every day for grilled salmon and chicken. steak looked burnt and very thin. menu was not very exciting. one night's options included duck, lobster, beef wellington, and lamb. other nights not as exciting. servers were excellent and very accommodating. wine steward very helpful and ready to assist us every night. cabin ...
The itinerary was the main draw for booking this cruise. We were not disappointed. For the most part, port to city transportation was explained in advance and easy to understand.
The ship does feel a little older and worn with some minor maintenance issues to be addressed.
We appreciated the high-quality food in both the main dining room and the buffet. The cruise didn’t feel full, and we ...
Had one night in Barcelona pre cruise and arrived at the ship at our assigned time of 12.30pm. Luggage taken from us and then we were immediately checked in and on board in five minutes. The last time we were on Infinity was in 2016 and yes, she is a little jaded in places now like the pool changing room where there were no locker keys and broken locks on toilet doors but generally we found her to ...
The Heating did not work and there was loud constant noise in the cabin. Other passengers also experienced similar problems . Guest relations were aware of this but presented as though this was the first time it had happened. Technicians tried to fix this but this resulting in a burning smell throughout. We were then offered an indoor cabin with even louder noise issues than the previous one. ...
A) Embarkation: MSC allows passengers to choose a timeframe for embarkation. It was very fast and efficient. We had 11:00 to 12:00, and by 11:40 AM we were already inside our cabin.
B) Cabin: extremely comfortable. Large, modern, spacious. Sofa is quite big for a ship cabin. Wardrobe and storage are limited, which is a little tough for a long trip like ours. Bathroom is modern and efficient. ...
We were on cruise from 16.11-27.11.2023. We had wonderful time and so much fun. The crew on Divina is amazing, they were very helpful and friendly, always smiling and greeting us. Food was also great, so much to choose in bufet Calumet all day and crew there is outstanding, always working and doing their best!! Dinner and crew in Black Crab was also great. Our cabin attendant Annalie was amazing, ...
Our only other cruise experience was The Inside Passage to Alaska.
After hearing rave reviews by neighbors and acquaintances, we elected to give Viking a try!
Also, my wife, Nancy, was excited by 21 days of travel with NO packing/unpacking!
Viking is impressive. Layout of the stateroom, furnishings of the Ship, eating options, selection, and training of the staff - everything has been ...