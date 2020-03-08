  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

3.8
6095 reviews

1-10 of 6,095 Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

Fun, safe cruise

Review for Independence of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
kpatton
10+ Cruises

We had four cruises cancelled in 2020 and 2021 so this was our first since the Pandemic. Everyone over the age of 12 was vaccinated and I was very impressed with the protocols. We have been on over 25 Royal Caribbean cruises so know the types of activities they usually have on board. The ship was running at 50% capacity so there were no big lines or waiting for elevators. It was a relaxed ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Mostly good for the return.

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
tm_aw_love
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

To start, embarkation was not all that great. We had a 10:30 arrival time. When we arrived I provided our paper boarding passes and was immediately given an attitude because they were printed 2-sided, we had to wait for a supervisor to come and print us new ones. Testing for the little ones went smoothly, after the results were ready we were transferred over to the main check-in area. Once we were ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Traveled with children

Carnival Panorama September 4 -September 11, 2021

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
rhendri
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was worried about Covid-19 before we got on board the ship. The biggest hassle for my wife and i was getting the results back from the lab for the Covid- 19 test 3 days before the ship departed. We ended paying $100 each to a testing center to have our Covid-19 required PCR tests, guaranteed to receive the results back the next day before 7 pm. The food was awesome! The Carnival Panorama is ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Smooth sailing to Mexico

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
sgmdiver
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As I write all this, I tend to just keep adding as I go. Not as organized as categories, but it gets the job done. If I waited to get home probably would not do it. Our arriving time was for 1030-1100, so we arrived at 1015. Did not see any people getting off ship. After one hour I Googled the ship, on the Long Beach page, “Panorama delayed due to technical issues.” I did not receive any text ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Lax Covid protocols. Bland food/entertainment. Had its pluses, though.

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
SeaFaringBuddha
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Oh my. Where to begin. Hmm. Let’s start with the boarding process. Embarkation was so poorly planned (regardless of the ship being late). Little to no signage. Onsite staff didn’t have answers… or had conflicting ones (one said to come back; the other said to stay). We had an 11AM check-in time and were told to come back at 2PM. We came back at 1PM (to be safe) and there were no clear signs of ...
Sail Date: August 2021

First time Solo on the Inspiration

Review for Carnival Inspiration to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
woodey
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

before i Sailed i checked here for a few reviews and didn't see many up to dated ones so i thought i would add one, it was a few ago and i did not write anything down so i will try to be detailed. This was a 4 day cruise from Long Beach Ca. Catalina, Ensanada Mx. sea day back to Long Beach So for the People reading this in the future we just started getting serious about the Corona Virus ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Such a Great Time for the Entire Family

Review for Norwegian Joy to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
topdogcbr
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first cruise and given the circumstances, it was awesome. We were worried about how this may turn out, but I wish we were still on the ship. So much to do every day! Crew was spectacular! Special hats off to Arsen from the Ukraine. Just the best! My wife even started her art collection on this cruise. We would definitely sail with Norwegian again. The kids enjoyed all the ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

We were in a safe bubble

Review for Norwegian Joy to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
travelbug10
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

20 of us from the Houston area sailed on March 8th - our spring break. While we considered cancelling, we made the decision to go forward not knowing that this would be the last sailing for the Joy for a while. It was absolutely amazing how the ship was sanitized. Everyday a new process was implemented. throw pillows were removed from cabins and common area, tables were not set until people sat ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Disappointed

Review for Norwegian Joy to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Nopenope
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our first and last Norwegian cruise. Not anywhere near as good as Royal Caribbean. Boat was blah-no fun art anywhere, not colorful, small theater with cup holders like a movie theater-no balcony, other entertainment area had folding chairs and no sloped seating. Felt like an auditorium in a school. Only 2 shows instead of one very night. Food was absolutely awful in the main dining ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Above and beyond!

Review for Norwegian Joy to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
calaforte
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My BF and I just got back from our first Norwegian Cruise which was also the last that sailed before Corona Virus stopped cruise lines from continuing their cruises. I just have to say that Norwegian stepped up to the plate to make sure all the passengers on board were always safe from infection. There were extra precautions put in place with sanitation throughout the Joy and instructions for ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Balcony Stateroom

