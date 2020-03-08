We had four cruises cancelled in 2020 and 2021 so this was our first since the Pandemic. Everyone over the age of 12 was vaccinated and I was very impressed with the protocols. We have been on over 25 Royal Caribbean cruises so know the types of activities they usually have on board. The ship was running at 50% capacity so there were no big lines or waiting for elevators. It was a relaxed ...
To start, embarkation was not all that great. We had a 10:30 arrival time. When we arrived I provided our paper boarding passes and was immediately given an attitude because they were printed 2-sided, we had to wait for a supervisor to come and print us new ones. Testing for the little ones went smoothly, after the results were ready we were transferred over to the main check-in area. Once we were ...
I was worried about Covid-19 before we got on board the ship. The biggest hassle for my wife and i was getting the results back from the lab for the Covid- 19 test 3 days before the ship departed. We ended paying $100 each to a testing center to have our Covid-19 required PCR tests, guaranteed to receive the results back the next day before 7 pm.
The food was awesome! The Carnival Panorama is ...
As I write all this, I tend to just keep adding as I go. Not as organized as categories, but it gets the job done. If I waited to get home probably would not do it. Our arriving time was for 1030-1100, so we arrived at 1015. Did not see any people getting off ship. After one hour I Googled the ship, on the Long Beach page, “Panorama delayed due to technical issues.” I did not receive any text ...
Oh my. Where to begin. Hmm. Let’s start with the boarding process.
Embarkation was so poorly planned (regardless of the ship being late). Little to no signage. Onsite staff didn’t have answers… or had conflicting ones (one said to come back; the other said to stay). We had an 11AM check-in time and were told to come back at 2PM. We came back at 1PM (to be safe) and there were no clear signs of ...
before i Sailed i checked here for a few reviews and didn't see many up to dated ones so i thought i would add one, it was a few ago and i did not write anything down so i will try to be detailed.
This was a 4 day cruise from Long Beach Ca. Catalina, Ensanada Mx. sea day back to Long Beach
So for the People reading this in the future we just started getting serious about the Corona Virus ...
This was our first cruise and given the circumstances, it was awesome. We were worried about how this may turn out, but I wish we were still on the ship. So much to do every day! Crew was spectacular! Special hats off to Arsen from the Ukraine. Just the best! My wife even started her art collection on this cruise. We would definitely sail with Norwegian again. The kids enjoyed all the ...
20 of us from the Houston area sailed on March 8th - our spring break. While we considered cancelling, we made the decision to go forward not knowing that this would be the last sailing for the Joy for a while. It was absolutely amazing how the ship was sanitized. Everyday a new process was implemented. throw pillows were removed from cabins and common area, tables were not set until people sat ...
This was our first and last Norwegian cruise. Not anywhere near as good as Royal Caribbean. Boat was blah-no fun art anywhere, not colorful, small theater with cup holders like a movie theater-no balcony, other entertainment area had folding chairs and no sloped seating. Felt like an auditorium in a school. Only 2 shows instead of one very night.
Food was absolutely awful in the main dining ...
My BF and I just got back from our first Norwegian Cruise which was also the last that sailed before Corona Virus stopped cruise lines from continuing their cruises. I just have to say that Norwegian stepped up to the plate to make sure all the passengers on board were always safe from infection. There were extra precautions put in place with sanitation throughout the Joy and instructions for ...