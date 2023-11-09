I wanted to start off stating that we are American. This ship was created specifically for the Asian market. I've read terrible reviews and since we had a great experience, I wanted to share our review.
The Pros:
-The service was top notch. Where ever we were on the ship, we were provided with excellent service and the crew were always smiling and willing to assist.
-The quality of food ...
We sailed on the sister ship Jade last year and had a great cruise. The Jewel was a Big disappointment.
We should have cancelled before we left when two of the original ports of call were removed from the itinerary. We lost a further port Nha Trang as the seas were too choppy to tender in and a fourth port Langkawi, the tender process took so long that by the time we got on shore there wasn’t ...
Welcome to the Hotel California cruise. You can check out anytime you want - but you can never leave.
This review focuses on the 2nd of the back to back cruises around Asia, but will include comments on specific areas common in both cruises.
The good bits remain - most service staff are excellent and we enjoyed our interactions with staff in the Magnums bar and both main dining rooms. ...
Point of embarkation was in Manila, this was the beginning of the nightmare in this cruise . Very chaotic embarkation. Port was too old and doesn’t meet international standards . No porters and we had 6 luggages we had to literally push through inside the building . Check in took very long and the representative made 2 mistakes 2x interchanging me and my sister’s pictures and personal info even ...
Just completed Manila to Port Klang cruise as first of back-to-back.
First the good bits. Most of the service staff are fantastic - wait staff, stateroom attendants and bar staff are friendly and efficient. They aim to provide a quality service. Food is generally excellent at this price point. Actually better than expected but we didn't go near the buffet which always looked chaotic and the ...
We chose this cruise so that we could visit friends in Sri Lanka. we upgraded to a suite which I found, particularly small. Cutbacks are very noticeable.
Even at the daily quiz, there were no prizes given for the winners anymore, like a keyring or a hat.
Too much room is taken up with the art auction.
Staff did not seem as happy as usual
. food in the buffet was very samey.
. ...
In May 2022, my husband and I along with 4 others in our group, put deposits down on what I thought would be a cruise of a lifetime. So I thought. Barcelona to Dubai with visits to Israel and Egypt was what sold us. Fast-forward to 2023 and this cruise itinerary was basically scrapped including Israel, Egypt, Jordan & Oman (and rightfully so because of the war.) However, Oceana replaced these ...
Nautica is a beautiful little ship. The crew were wonderful. Unfortunately this didn’t make up for a number of other issues relating to this supposedly upmarket company.
1. The itinerary change was so drastic it didn’t resemble what we booked in any way. Other ships still visited Egypt, Oman and Salalah and these ports were cancelled on our trip. The day we were meant to visit Athens was windy ...
Second time in Southeast Asia. First time on cruise. Second time on Norwegian. The only good thing on Norwegian is they hire great dancers and fairly good singers and great acrobats. This tired old ship was supposedly refurbished a few years ago in 2018 or so but doesn’t look upscale or nice at all. I can’t imagine what the pool with the large cartoon fish looked like before. Cruises now do not ...
This was one 1st cruise traveling with elderly on wheelchair, and It was great and wonderfully short cruise :-
1. RC - Spectrum of the Sea was sizeable and with great facilities and common areas for all ages.
2. We were traveling with elderly on wheelchair and we have no issues moving around with priority access given too.
3. Main dining Supervisor, Waiter and assistant waiter were very ...