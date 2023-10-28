This was our 11th cruise and 2nd princess (1st experience was Emerald Princess in September 2022 and was excellent) but was the worst ever.
1. Waiting for 2 hour at Yokohama even everything done online but to pick up the medallion.
Suggest to narrow the check in window to minimize overcrowding passenger during peak hours.
2. Water shuttle horrible. Some disrespectful passengers picked up ...
Many years ago, while dining al fresco at a Rome cafe, I was startled by beggars going from table to table seeking money from customers.
Imagine the sense of deja-vu then, while sitting at lunch in the buffet, a staff member is walking from table to table trying to elicit attendance at the specialty dining restaurants.
This in some ways explains the culture of this cruise:
#Low entry ...
We were under the impression that Regent was a luxury cruise line and we wanted to try it .Oh what a mistake that was
We tried to be positive but found the food very hit or miss throughout the ship,we never truly experienced a really memorable meal
The poor service was clearly down to poorly trained and shortage of staff
The excursions provided by Regent that we booked on were an absolute ...
This was our first cruise with Regent and our first cruise on a 'Luxury Cruise Line' prior to this we had done over 400 days of cruising on Princess and other supposedly next level down cruise lines.•
Regent is touted as the top of the line in luxury cruising. However, I must say our experience is that they are not.
The service levels were very poor compared to other supposedly lower ...
Our first visit to Japan onboard Celebrity Millennium gave us many highlights of this fabulous country. The 12 night round trip from Tokyo visited 9 ports.
We did not take any Celebrity excursions. As we are a group of 11 Australians we plan our own private shore excursions in each port. We can cover so many more sites and get more information from our private guides than on the ships large ...
We booked this cruise two years ago as our friends were also planning to visit Japan. Stayed in Tokyo for 3 nights and 1 in Yokohama. Loved it. Lots to see and do and loved the friendliness of the people.
Have traveled with Celebrity twice previously and enjoyed both trips. Sadly, the cruise portion of this trip was very disappointing.
Positives: Efficient boarding process and luncheon. ...
We chose Regent because of reputation, word-of-mouth, travel agent recommendation and I wanted to do something special for my wife's 70th.
Our strongest possible advice if you are considering Regent for your next sailing is to look at anyone else first - particularly perhaps Silversea or any other decent line.
Regent are a thing of the past.
Dreadful pre-cruise organization of travel and ...
I wanted to celebrate our 40th anniversary with a “bucket list” trip for my wife – something she has been wanting to do since she was child - which was a trip to Japan.
We chose Regent for this itinerary and more importantly, the shore excursions, based on our prior experience with them cruising Alaska, and Greece & Turkey. The previously experienced shore excursions were educational, ...
This was our first time on an Oceania ship. Friends had said they were very good and considered a "higher level" cruise line. Was really looking forward to the trip. We did a 14 day portion of the 77 day trip from LA to Sydney.
The hotels chosen by Oceania for before and after cruise stay in Tokyo and HK were wonderful. However there was a confusion re bus number on embarkation day to take us ...
My mother and I selected this cruise date / itinerary 12 months before departure. It included Japan and Hong Kong which were key to our travel desires.
Let’s start with the challenges.
We booked a “Guaranteed Oceanview Room”. Mistake. Should have selected our room at reservation.
We were upgraded to a Verandah room directly under the pool deck. The deck scraping at odd hours was not ...