This ship is very old and outdated. Poor condition, rust on bathroom wall and the balcony area. The interior was old and worn out and not very appealing as it was dark and dreary. While inside the ship during the day you felt like it was nightime. the food was just average with limited places to eat lunch or breakfast. The entertainment was just so-so and limited for a long 16 day cruise. The ...
This was our 4th Norweigan ship and cruise. Out of 20 cruises sailed this was the worst ship we have ever been on. The venues for the shows were small, the layout of the ship was noisy, and the food was cold or overdone, more often than not. The entertainment was repeated and not that great of quality. A large casino , but prices of buyins were high so tables sat empty a lot. Speciality ...
We chose this cruise because it was a great price and we loved the ports prior to the transatlantic crossing. Here are some bullet points of our disappointment:
When I entered my stateroom there was duct tape on the vent in the shower room and the toilet room.
There was lots of rust all around the ship, including our balcony.
There were ceiling tiles falling down in one of ...
My wife and I and my parents just returned from a 10-day Cruise on Carnival Venezia, leaving from NYC to the Caribbean.
The cruise ship docks at Manhattan Cruise Terminal. We live in upstate NY, about 6 hours away. With 4 people, it’s cheaper to drive than fly. We booked 2 rooms in Fairfield Inn North Bergen. They had a Cruise Package that would let us park the car at the hotel for 10 days ...
The service was impeccable. We felt at home as staff remembered our names and greeted us at every turn. The staff were friendly and extremely helpful. The entertainment was exceptional especially the Viking singers and musicians. It was nice to see other entertainment but the Viking singers and musicians were fantastic. The food was delicious in all of the venues. The staff in the Restaurant ...
We chose the cruise initially because we were interested in the religious sites, especially Israel. Due to the ongoing conflict, Israel was removed from the itinerary and Malta was added. Due to the weather, we had several changes to the itinerary but we were pleased with the Captain's decisions. He also kept us informed about why we needed to change and frankly, the change from Naples to ...
We chose this cruise in 2019 for my husband's 70th birthday in 2020. The Holy Lands was a Bucket List destination. However, with COVD in 2020 and 2021 we pushed our cruise to November 2022. Then a death in the family forced us to push the cruise to 2023. Little did we know a war in Israel would start only days before our sailing and would prevent us from visiting the Holy Lands. It was now too ...
While there are many rusted on Regent Seven Seas (RSS) cruisers who’ll forgive any sin, beware if you don’t fall into that category. RSS is for you if you’re happy with average casino/club food masquerading as fine dining, stage troupe shows a high school would be embarrassed to put on, & a patronising juvenile approach to passenger announcements/liaison that’s more fit for a kindergarten than ...
Let me first state that the previous commenter did not exaggerate at all. As a matter of fact he was kind to give our cruise a two rating, but I stand by my one rating.
We are Platinum member of the RSS Society, with many wonderful cruises and experiences with this cruise line. We are only 40 days away from Titanium level. And we have booked 3 future cruises with Regent. That said, we loved ...
Before I begin my review of this cruise, I want to say that we are Sapphire with NCL. That means that we have spent more than a few days cruising with NCL and have seen many changes over the past few years. We cruised 46-days with NCL in 2023 alone.
Where to begin?
We booked 2 cruises with NCL for November. The Gem from Istanbul to Athens then a Transatlantic on the Breakaway out of Rome ...