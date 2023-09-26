5 day cruise around Northern Europe. I could write pages but will be brief, hopefully useful though.
The ship is stunning, amenities, cabins and most of the staff just brilliant! However and it’s a BIG one, they let far too many people on this ship (6000) so be prepared for noise, crowds, not enough seats in the evening and queuing for everything! All the reviews across multiple review sites ...
Having done 18 cruises, I thought it would be nice to try MSC for the first time. Upon arriving by car at the dock, I have always been used to my luggage being taken from me at my car (RCI), this did not happen and we had to join a long queue to drop our bags off before entering the terminal. After dropping our bags, there were more long queues to get through security and then to check in. Have an ...
The adventure began on 22nd October with a 3 hour queue to embark, then horrendous sleepless night on deck 14, the first night, with the trolleys from the buffet overhead, kept us awake.
Complained, and after some strong words from my wife, we were moved onto deck 12.
No complaints with this room as it was exactly as shown on the website.
Service at breakfast was abysmal, people would ...
If this had been my first cruise I would never cruise again. Absolutely chaotic; badly organised and just plain terrible. We arrived at the berth at our allocated boarding time of 1pm. We finally got onboard just before sailing time, 4pm. None of us had eaten since breakfast and our 8 year old was, inevitably, hungry. We boarded to find all food and drink outlets closed for the first hour for ...
We love NCL, Sapphire level 20+ cruises, however, this cruise was pretty bad.
1- Cruise management
Many problems could have been prevented with better management. With 10+ busses returning from excursions at lunchtime the main dining room was closed . This created a chaotic situation at the Garden Cafe and the Irish Pub with no seating available.
Assigning excursions to busses was also ...
We sailed around Britain to meet family.
The stops were great shame we never made France due to strikes.
My husband is in a wheelchair and I truly can fault the staff they were so helpful and accommodating. They went out of their way to make his holiday truly amazing.
I'm gluten free and golly did I struggle, I had to keep asking if things were gluten free as nothing was marked. They ...
This was probably our once in a lifetime United Kingdom cruise -- 7 ports in 10 days -- England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. From the British Museum in London to war museums and, oh so many, castles, the overall trip ticked many boxes. Because this trip was port heavy, time and experience on the ship were more limited than usual. But, this was our 3rd trip on the Regal ...
Fresh off a 10-day British Isles on the Regal Princess from 9/29-10/9. Overall, had a wonderful trip with 4 people in our party. Emerald deck Deluxe Balcony Obstructed view. No issues with the view, only the top of the lifeboats which were flat and you could see perfectly above them. The balcony actually felt heated because of being on deck 8. Embarkation was literally like 15 minutes but we ...
We went on a mini break to celebrate my birthday.
We were upgraded to a balcony and the cabin was lovely, modern, clean.
We had requested early dining at 5.30 and table for 2, as hubby is diabetic and needs to eat early and inj during meal.
We were told on arrival that our dining was 9.30pm and table for 8.
Queued up for nearly 30 mins to alter this and was told, you can apply for ...
We have now cruised on the MSC Virtuosa 6 times, 5 times in the Yacht Club and once in a Grand Suite.
Prior to sailing on MSC we were Cunard/Princess dedicated cruisers and we have reached their top loyalty levels.
But having experienced the luxurious VIP treatment in the MSC Yacht Club we find ourselves spoiled for choice, its just a pity their sailings from Southampton don't offer a ...