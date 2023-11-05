We chose this cruise so that we could visit friends in Sri Lanka. we upgraded to a suite which I found, particularly small. Cutbacks are very noticeable.
Even at the daily quiz, there were no prizes given for the winners anymore, like a keyring or a hat.
Too much room is taken up with the art auction.
Staff did not seem as happy as usual
. food in the buffet was very samey.
. ...
This was our 21st cruise. Having sailed before with Princess, Celebrity and Cunard.
We chose this cruise firstly for the itinerary and secondly for the fact that this was supposed to be a luxury cruise.
We searched and searched and could not find the luxury that was supposed to be aboard this vessel. In fact what we found was a ship in need of modernising and updating. The ships overall ...
This was our 5th Silversea Cruise and we choose it for the Itinerary. First time on the Spirit, embarkation was good, cabin great as usual.
The problems started when because of Jet Lag we woke up at 3am, no internet or Tv working. This went on for 3 days. I even asked if we could move cabins and was asked" why is TV so important to you?" Wowzers, Wasnt expecting that..I said its not important ...
In May 2022, my husband and I along with 4 others in our group, put deposits down on what I thought would be a cruise of a lifetime. So I thought. Barcelona to Dubai with visits to Israel and Egypt was what sold us. Fast-forward to 2023 and this cruise itinerary was basically scrapped including Israel, Egypt, Jordan & Oman (and rightfully so because of the war.) However, Oceana replaced these ...
Nautica is a beautiful little ship. The crew were wonderful. Unfortunately this didn’t make up for a number of other issues relating to this supposedly upmarket company.
1. The itinerary change was so drastic it didn’t resemble what we booked in any way. Other ships still visited Egypt, Oman and Salalah and these ports were cancelled on our trip. The day we were meant to visit Athens was windy ...
Embarkation in Dubai was long. There was an issue with the check-in system which stated that passengers required a Thailand visa, which we didn't. Staff had to manually override this for each cabin, however only one person could do it, we were in line for about 45 minutes, I did hear of others being in line for 5 hours.
A bit disappointed that there wasn't any champagne or juice as a welcoming ...
We were VERY disappointed with many aspects of our recent cruise from Dubai to Singapore.
From what I understand there has been a huge amount of negative feedback about many aspects of this cruise by other passengers on Social Media.
Boarding in Dubai
We arrived at the port just before 1.00 but didn’t board until around 5.00.
We got thru the Dubai immigration in less than half an ...
It would be easy for someone like me who has never cruised on either the old, or the recently renewed Crystal Symphony, to feel like they've crashed a stranger's floating family reunion picnic and wolfed down the barbeque and beer before they notice I’m there. Eavesdrop during a crowded lunch and you'll learn that the majority of both the passengers and crew have sailed together on this same ship ...
Unimpressed; cannot see what all the hype is about! Poor management and management processes, terrible communication and, not surprisingly, so much revolves around an App that frequently does not work or work properly and is not well thought out in terms of its functionality. Wi-Fi is ridiculously slow. We had to download an App in order to do the immigration formalities for Singapore; it took 40 ...
Lacks of food, no real dining room, to much vegan.
Cabin “ like IKIA”, cheap furniture, on balcony two metal small chairs, not comfortable. Meet like rubber. 3 times ordered New York steak never eat, horrible. In cabin small bathroom without electric outlet. In cabin very dark, only two small lamps on ceiling, very difficult to see self in the mirror.
Very bed entertainment. Most of ...