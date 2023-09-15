We did not choose our 29th cruise because of the itinerary, but because we wanted to sail with the new NCL ship "Norwegian Prima".
Boarding went smoothly without any waiting.
First impressions were very good: modern looks, the corridors to the staterooms have a great "hotel feeling" and are very beautifully designed. The stateroom (balcony room) was the most spacious we ever had. Beautiful ...
Onboard Prima now and with 2 days to go we thought we'd post a review. There are so many positives for this review but i will try and keep it short and sweet.
We have enjoyed the itinerary although we missed Belfast due to the weather. We have seen the Northern Lights, dolphins and whales from the ship so have been very lucky.
The ship is beautiful and the layout is fantastic, the service ...
Cruising to Iceland and Norway
This ship is mighty unstable in moderatly rough seas and i mean 3ft swells we were on deck 9 forward and massive booming noises were generated by the unconventional bow configuration meant we did not sleep for the first 5 nights due to the noise and the captain had to present himself on the atrium to answer why the ship was so unstable no answer he gave made me ...
This was my third NCL cruise and I pretty much knew what I thought I was getting into- but the itinerary was so good as well as the price that ten of us signed up.
First the problems with the ship, The Getaway, it seemed nice at first and our inside cabin was better than expected. Within the first day of a sixteen day cruise you realize the ship has major shortcomings. There is absolutely no ...
We chose this cruise because the itinerary was quite varied and promised a good overall experience in Europe, including 2 days in Iceland. We had also heard that NCL was a good cruise line.
Before the cruise: Spent several hours trying to book dining, shows and prepaying for services that we wished to have. Was able to book regular dining for some of the days aboard, including 4 specialty ...
NCL GETAWAY 9/15-10/1
16 DAY WESTERN EUROPEAN CRUISE
THE GOOD:
The food was uniformly good. Whether in the main dining room, the buffet or the specialty dining rooms I had no complaint. Plentiful servings promptly served.
Entertainment was top notch. The dancers in "BURN THE FLOOR" were as energetic as one could imagine. The "MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET" was superb. All 4 of the ...
Horrible ! Horrible! The intinerary was amazing and the only saving grace for this cruise. The ship was horrible. Unorganized. Poor customer service. Food OK. Most stressful cruise I have ever taken. Stood in que for 1 hour in windy and cold weather before getting on a tender. Could find no NCL staff to talk to. When we noticed them, they were away from crowd gathered together. Noisy ...
As you can see from other reviews, the organization and communication was very rough. I don’t know why. The lines to get on and off the ship and the waiting times were very long. Most staff seemed either unable or unwilling to control the crowds and the lines.
It often felt like neither the crew nor the passengers knew what was going on. For example, the captain cancelled Dublin due to ...
We chose NCL as we'd been on a few cruises before with other companies and have enjoyed them all. We mistakenly thought NCL would be similar.
I would never, under any circumstances travel with this ridiculous company again and would strongly recommend others to avoid them.
The ship is very nice, the staff are mostly approachable with a couple of very notable exceptions the interiors are ...
This was our fourth NCL cruise, but the first for quite a while preferring Celebrity and RCL but this itinerary included many of our “bucket list” ports, including Reykjavik and Lerwick (Shetland).
It is very obvious that they are understaffed, and undertrained. The front-line help is courteous enough but not prepared or allowed to problem solve. There is lack of communication between ...