Review for a Greenland Cruise on World Navigator

We chose this because we wanted to see the Outer Hebrides and Iceland. With room for 196 passengers, the World Navigator is relatively small, and this size was a big benefit when we first boarded. Our previous cruises had been on large ships, and boarding has always been an unpleasant exercise in crowd control. When we even got near the World Navigator at its dock in Dublin members of the crew ...