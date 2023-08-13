Greenland Cruise Reviews

Flawless except in rough water

Review for a Greenland Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
jtp4
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this because we wanted to see the Outer Hebrides and Iceland. With room for 196 passengers, the World Navigator is relatively small, and this size was a big benefit when we first boarded. Our previous cruises had been on large ships, and boarding has always been an unpleasant exercise in crowd control. When we even got near the World Navigator at its dock in Dublin members of the crew ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Quality of entertainment amazed us. No longer carnival bottom party ship.

Review for a Greenland Cruise on Carnival Legend

User Avatar
Slce123
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Destination and ease of driving to port had us pick carnival,legend out of Baltimore to Greenland. Well first off no Greenland due to hurricanes. But we were so impressed again and again with the quality of the entertainment. Singers and dancers shows were great. Choreographed and costumed and talented. Special talent from Broadway stars to singing maitre de to crew talent show were amazing. ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Interior

Plesently surprised

Review for a Greenland Cruise on Carnival Legend

User Avatar
themmm1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I booked this cruise 4 days prior to sailing because of a good deal. I have been on 40+CCL cruises&surprisingly never been on on a Spirit class ship. It exceeded my expectations jn many ways. The food was better than my recent CCl cruises,perhaps because this was a 14 day Journey cruise. In the bars the musical entertainment was very good. The itinerary was ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Interior

