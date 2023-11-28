After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
I am truly impressed with the exceptional services provided by the local tour guides during our recent river cruise. They flawlessly showcased beautiful sights, offered insightful information about the cities, and served delightful meals each day. The entire crew exhibited incredible friendliness and hospitality throughout the trip, making our Christmas experience unforgettable. Surprisingly, this ...
We have been on many river cruises, mostly with Viking, and they have been very good, but all in all, AmA’s food puts them over the top, and it’s not even close!!! Every single meal was better than anything we have had on other cruise lines!!! Crew was great, and Magna is a great ship, they did Christmas better than any other ship also!! Just look as your going down the river at Christmas, AMA is ...
We chose this cruise A. for the Christmas markets and B. for this particular ship. The ship is twice the width as any other river ship and is the largest in Europe. Despite it's double-size, it holds only 30% more passengers, which gives you much more room. The cabins were another deciding factor-they're huge! More than enough room for 2 in the cabin area, a very large bathroom with double ...
On this our third Viking River Cruise, we were unexpectedly disappointed and absolutely regretted our purchase. To begin, this nine day cruise itinerary already included four nights in hotels (2 Prague and 2 Berlin). When we were on the ship, the majority of time we were docked. In the five nights on board we sailed for less than 18 hours total.
The included itinerary was very thin. While many ...
Wanted to visit Christmas markets during December . We were not disappointed! Crew was great. Service was excellent, Inna our steward, Rea and Brandi. David the cruise director was awesome. Experienced captain made great decisions which allowed us to complete voyage. Some ships unable to complete route and were stranded which ended their trip early. Rapid rising water from snow melt prevented some ...
Listed as a Christmas Market cruise docking at places I have visited before, I expected the emphasis to be on the Christmas markets. I expected on board education sessions, at least one, on the long history of the markets and how each one is unique with the same underpinnings. Educational moment on the foods served at the markets would have been appreciated. Biggest disappointment was paying ...
We chose this cruise specifically for the christmas markets but what we received was a lot of bus time and enrichment tours with tons of time walking and seeing things we were not really interested in. first time in paris, christmas market non existent, did get about 10 minutes for a picture of the effie tower . hotel in paris ok but nothing t write home about, trip to trier, walking in the ...
I was shocked when many of the people cruising were coughing and staying in their staterooms, the staff of the ship did nothing to investigate or limit the transmission of COVID to other passengers. My wife and I tried to stay distanced from those who were symptomatic. But when I became ill on day 8 and tested positive for COVID, I asked what the company policy was for COVID. I was told by the ...
As former cold warriors, we chose this cruise to visit places we had been forbidden to travel while serving in what was West Germany. On our way to the ship, our very first thrill - walking across the Glieniecke Bridge, the bridge of spy exchanges near Sans Souci and Cecilienhof. It was cold and snowing. There was little traffic. It was the thrill of a lifetime.
From beginning to end, our trip ...