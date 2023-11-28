Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaMagna

We have been on many river cruises, mostly with Viking, and they have been very good, but all in all, AmA’s food puts them over the top, and it’s not even close!!! Every single meal was better than anything we have had on other cruise lines!!! Crew was great, and Magna is a great ship, they did Christmas better than any other ship also!! Just look as your going down the river at Christmas, AMA is ...