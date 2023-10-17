  • Newsletter
France River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
1,251 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,251 France River Cruise Reviews

Disappointing holiday cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

etierney
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for holiday market and seeing the charm of Paris and other towns. It was disappointing as we only visited a couple markets. The optional tours were disappointing except for Normandy. Not sure why Vernon was selected as it was a little bleak. Optional tour sightseeing Paris was a mob scene in the high end shopping district. I would rather have walked thru affordable stores ...
Sail Date: December 2023

The Paris Christmas Market Cruise without Christmas Markets

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

BluePeril
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise to explore Christmas Markets along the Seine. While the ship and staff were wonderful, the Christmas Market part was sorely lacking. Maybe it was too early in the season? We did visit a market in Paris and a very small market in Roen but it was not Christmas Market heavy like the Danube cruises. If we'd known this, we would have chosen a Danube or Rhine cruise. The towns along ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Smaller Windows

Viking Cruise - Ship Experience Great, Itinerary meh

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Radgrid

NYCruiser2023
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My primary reason for selecting this cruise was to get a French experience, as well as touring the Normandy Landing sites and graves. I had heard great things about Viking Cruises and thought this would be a good opportunity to experience them. First the good - Viking is a premier line, and everything about the ship, food, service, rooms, common places, was top notch. They aim to please ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Great service and great River cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

landerslp
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our Viking River cruise was fantastic. Always wanted to go to Normandy, and had enjoyed our first River cruise (Romantic Danube) I found a good deal with free flights (it was November). Highly recommend French balcony. No need for balcony in November, plus it rained all week. Food was mostly good, well presented and a decent selection for picky eaters (me). The staff was excellent, from chef to ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Viking River Cruises are Rated #1 for a reason!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

KingTitan
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My wife and I had this on our bucket list of must do's! We've researched other agencies who offered similar services and cruises and even had a competitor tie-up next to us in Rouen. I can tell you just from the outside appearance of both ships, we knew had made the right choice with Viking. From the moment we booked our trip online, met with our local Viking Rep who walked us through ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Smaller Windows

Need more activities

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Hermod

june1
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Six of us traveled together from three different states. The ship was very nice - clean, attractive. Food was very good as was food service. A Viking river cruise is like a resort on water so a bit boring for active adults. I would suggest an included excursion in both the morning and afternoon. The paid optional excursions are generally more interesting than the regular included ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Our 1st River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Expression

Arizona Budgies
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Two seniors from Phoenix in response to a bucket list item - never taken a river cruise before. Arrived 1 night prior to boarding after a frustrating flight experience. On boarding day Tu 10-24 arrived at the dock, met by an Avalon person on the sidewalk to help with luggage, checked it in and left for the Rijksmuseum to await cabin entry at 4pm. Ship parked at Amsterdam Tuesday night. Wed. ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Week 3 of Ultimate France Oct 2023 (Please read all 3 parts!)

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Catherine

swn4
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Uniworld packages 3 voyages together as "Ultimate France", this covers week 3. There is no bistro on-board this ship & there were 147 passengers onboard - this might be why dining room service suffered during week 3. Housekeeping:- cabin was clean and well maintained. Food: By week 3, it was very obvious that dishes at dinner were repeating weekly (eg; foie gras brioche, baked Alaska, ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Bucket List Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLyra

ukfan1968
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Our travel agent, who has been assisting us on various vacations over the past twenty years, highly recommended an AMA Waterways river cruise. We sailed on the AmaLyra and had a wonderful time. The ship was beautiful, the staff could not have been more courteous and helpful. The food was fantastic and presented by a very talented wait staff. The excursions were well thought out and the ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

A fantastic first cruise!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Gem

Chrisbo
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I've had the privilege of traveling throughout Europe over the years. These journeys typically involved extensive planning, such as: booking transportation, accommodation, and mapping out excursions and activities. Then, there’s the challenge of navigating transitions between towns; driving down narrow and unfamiliar streets (on the opposite side of the road in some countries); figuring out check ...
Sail Date: October 2023

