Check-In
When arriving at the terminal in Sydney it was just under 30deg.C and we couldn't believe the length of the queue. Once inside the terminal (and in the shade), we were faced with further massive queues. Eventually collected our medallions and were ready to join another massive queue.
Cabin (Stateroom)
Very clean and looked after by the excellent Fernando.
Ship
Very well ...
Travelled with my parents to see some South Pacific islands. Unfortunately, a cyclone was forming near Fiji so after 1 day at Suva we spent the following two days at sea travelling very slowly towards New Caledonia where we spent an extra port day. Whereas we should have had two more days at Fiji.
The one day at Mystery island on Vanuatu had a lovely beach and trpoical feel. Weather meant the ...
We chose this cruise to see Fiji, but bad weather pushed us away from the Fiji islands two days early. Out of three planned days in Fiji, we only were able to see the Suva area and in heavy rain. The cruise made up for it with an extra day at sea and an extra day in New Caledonia.
The ship itself is relatively new, so it looks fresh, but overall, it's appearance is average. I think the ...
Firstly the bad. This was our 10th cruise and our first with P & O since 2013
Poor embarkation. We are in our 70's and were made to stand in queue for more than 90 minutes. We think P & O would have had enough practice to get it right by now. Our cabin toilet failed on four occasions. Thankfully it was fixed immediately. The hand wash soap in the rest rooms appears very watery. Watered down ...
Selected this cruise to celebrate my wife's retirement. She wanted to sail to/through French Polynesia. First HA cruise. Despite the warnings about HA appealing to an older demographic (average age is 70), that has not been a problem at all. But after many cruises on Princess & Celebrity, the level of service particularly in the restaurant has been disappointing. The menu descriptions bear no ...
This was our 5th cruise with P&O over a period of 40 years. This will be our last. The standard has slipped dramatically after covid. It was our 20th Wedding Anniversary and we told P&O this when booking. Nothing was done to help us celebrate. Not even a card! Everything is aimed to get as much money off you as they can. Even a tour around the Ship to show you the galley and internal running of ...
Choose because of the deals really. Quality and service was next to none. Nothing was too much trouble! Food was plentiful and delicious. Choice of Pantry, which was sort of like a food hall, but included in price was choice of three amazing restaurants. I have been to 5 star restaurants and the service, and some of the food, was on par. We were treated like royalty. The captain kept us updated ...
I love the Pacific Ocean, the islands and the Pacific People. I like a lot of sea days as shore visits take a toll of my damaged feet. I'm a loyal Princess cruiser and also have been on the Coral Princess before and love the smaller ship with the amazing quirky decor.
In terms of the staff - they were all so lovely and friendly. I've added a photo to show that we are not the average couple, ...
After the long-awaited return to cruising post-Covid, our experience aboard the ship had its ups and downs, leaving us with mixed feelings. Despite the challenges, the staff remained exceptional, providing their usual warm and attentive service that made our voyage enjoyable.
The onboard shows were a highlight, offering a delightful array of entertainment to cater to various tastes. From ...
So we booked a 2 week cruise around the pacific islands leaving Brisbane on the 15th July for a 30th and 50th birthday and it ended up our worse holiday EVER.
So we arrived at the port on the 15th and were totally shocked to how many people were using walking aids or in wheelchairs and after walking around the boat it become aware the 2 week cruise was going to be like living in an age care ...