Fiji Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
580 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 580 Fiji Cruise Reviews

Queues, Queues and more queues

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Royal Princess

Ned Buntline
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Check-In When arriving at the terminal in Sydney it was just under 30deg.C and we couldn't believe the length of the queue. Once inside the terminal (and in the shade), we were faced with further massive queues. Eventually collected our medallions and were ready to join another massive queue. Cabin (Stateroom) Very clean and looked after by the excellent Fernando. Ship Very well ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

This is for some but not for everyone

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Majestic Princess

Stevewouldlikequality
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Travelled with my parents to see some South Pacific islands. Unfortunately, a cyclone was forming near Fiji so after 1 day at Suva we spent the following two days at sea travelling very slowly towards New Caledonia where we spent an extra port day. Whereas we should have had two more days at Fiji. The one day at Mystery island on Vanuatu had a lovely beach and trpoical feel. Weather meant the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Very average experience on board the Majestic Princess

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Majestic Princess

daveschultz28
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to see Fiji, but bad weather pushed us away from the Fiji islands two days early. Out of three planned days in Fiji, we only were able to see the Suva area and in heavy rain. The cruise made up for it with an extra day at sea and an extra day in New Caledonia. The ship itself is relatively new, so it looks fresh, but overall, it's appearance is average. I think the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Flawed but average

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Pacific Adventure

Terror666
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Firstly the bad. This was our 10th cruise and our first with P & O since 2013 Poor embarkation. We are in our 70's and were made to stand in queue for more than 90 minutes. We think P & O would have had enough practice to get it right by now. Our cabin toilet failed on four occasions. Thankfully it was fixed immediately. The hand wash soap in the rest rooms appears very watery. Watered down ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Old Ship - Poor Public Areas/Entertainment/Service

Review for a Hawaii Cruise on Volendam

tc5903
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Selected this cruise to celebrate my wife's retirement. She wanted to sail to/through French Polynesia. First HA cruise. Despite the warnings about HA appealing to an older demographic (average age is 70), that has not been a problem at all. But after many cruises on Princess & Celebrity, the level of service particularly in the restaurant has been disappointing. The menu descriptions bear no ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Didn't go to where they said we would go

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Pacific Explorer

Derek Minett
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 5th cruise with P&O over a period of 40 years. This will be our last. The standard has slipped dramatically after covid. It was our 20th Wedding Anniversary and we told P&O this when booking. Nothing was done to help us celebrate. Not even a card! Everything is aimed to get as much money off you as they can. Even a tour around the Ship to show you the galley and internal running of ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Service,food and fun

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Pacific Explorer

Rene Fisher
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Choose because of the deals really. Quality and service was next to none. Nothing was too much trouble! Food was plentiful and delicious. Choice of Pantry, which was sort of like a food hall, but included in price was choice of three amazing restaurants. I have been to 5 star restaurants and the service, and some of the food, was on par. We were treated like royalty. The captain kept us updated ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

A wonderful cruise

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Coral Princess

alirat153
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I love the Pacific Ocean, the islands and the Pacific People. I like a lot of sea days as shore visits take a toll of my damaged feet. I'm a loyal Princess cruiser and also have been on the Coral Princess before and love the smaller ship with the amazing quirky decor. In terms of the staff - they were all so lovely and friendly. I've added a photo to show that we are not the average couple, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Cruising the Islands

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Pacific Explorer

Sidan1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

After the long-awaited return to cruising post-Covid, our experience aboard the ship had its ups and downs, leaving us with mixed feelings. Despite the challenges, the staff remained exceptional, providing their usual warm and attentive service that made our voyage enjoyable. The onboard shows were a highlight, offering a delightful array of entertainment to cater to various tastes. From ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Great for over 80s

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Pacific Encounter

Rocket577
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

So we booked a 2 week cruise around the pacific islands leaving Brisbane on the 15th July for a 30th and 50th birthday and it ended up our worse holiday EVER. So we arrived at the port on the 15th and were totally shocked to how many people were using walking aids or in wheelchairs and after walking around the boat it become aware the 2 week cruise was going to be like living in an age care ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

